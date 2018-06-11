President Trump meets Kim Jong UnBy Ben Westcott, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
This was Trump's first full news conference in more than a year
President Trump took questions from reporters for more than an hour at a news conference in Singapore following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The last time Trump had a full news conference was Feb. 16, 2017.
Trump on his pitch to Kim: "You could have the best hotels in the world"
President Trump said he brought North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace.
Trump, the seasoned real estate executive, said he told Kim that involved beautiful beaches, great condos, and "the best hotels in the world."
"As an example, they have great beaches," he said, "You see that whenever they are exploding the cannons into the ocean. I said, 'Boy look at that view.' Wouldn't that would make a great condo? I said, 'Instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world.'"
Trump said: "Think of it from the real estate perspective. South Korea and China and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that?"
Trump said Kim reviewed a video that showed all this on a iPad, and he was impressed by what he saw.
"That was a version of what could happen and what could take place," he said.
Trump expects to have another meeting with Kim Jong Un
Asked about a possible second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump told reporters that while one hasn't been set up yet, "We'll probably need another summit or meeting."
Trump says US won't have to front North Korea's denuclearization costs
When asked how the North Korean regime would be able to foot the bill for denuclearization while under sanctions, Trump suggested South Korea and Japan would be able to provide the financial assistance.
The US, Trump said, "won’t have to help them."
Trump says North Koreans kept in prison camps are one of today's "great winners"
Responding to a question about the North Koreans being kept in what a reporter described as a "network of gulags," President Trump said that he "helped them" today, and they were one of the big winners from his talks with Kim Jong Un.
"I think I helped them," Trump said. "At a certain point I believe he is going to do things about it. I think they are one of the great winners today. That large group of people that you are talking about. I think they will be one of the great winners as a group."
Trump says he "gave up nothing" in talks with Kim Jong Un
President Trump defended himself from critics who say the United States is not getting anything out of his meeting with Kim Jong Un.
“The President has agreed to meet, he has given up so much,” he said, paraphrasing his critics.
Trump said the summit was “as good for the United States as it was for North Korea.”
“Yeah sure, they got a meeting,” Trump said, but “only a person that dislikes Donald Trump” would say he got nothing in exchange, citing Kim’s commitment to complete denuclearization, the return of the three American hostages, and the commitment to recover the remains of fallen American heroes.
He continued, “It’s not a big deal to meet. I think we should meet on a lot of different topics.”
Trump: Sanctions will be removed when nukes are "no longer a factor"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Tuesday he would push for North Korea to denuclearize as "fast as it can mechanically," but acknowledged it could take a long time.
"Scientifically you have to wait certain periods of time," Trump said. "But once you start the process it means it’s pretty much over."
He said the process would start "very soon," and added sanctions would be removed "when we are sure the nukes are no longer a factor."
"I actually look forward to taking them off," he said, adding that would happen "down the road when nothing’s going to happen."
Kim accepted Trump's invitation to the White House, Trump says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump told reporters that he will visit Pyongyang "at a certain time."
"That will be a day that I very much look forward to at the appropriate time," he said.
He added that he invited Kim Jong Un to the White House and he accepted, but it will have to take place "at the appropriate time, a little bit further down the road."
President Trump: "I do" trust Kim Jong Un
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he does indeed "trust" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I do," he said when asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he trusts Kim. "I do. I think he wants to get it done."
