Trump tweets about the "haters and losers" who say summit "is a major loss"

Nearly two decades before he was elected President, Trump was already talking about North Korea.

In a 1999 interview, Trump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that North Korea was "totally out of control."

"North Korea is totally out of control and would you rather have a very, very serious chat with them now, and if necessary you might have to do something fairly drastic, or would you rather have to go after them in five years when they have more nuclear warheads and missiles when we do?"

He added: "If spoken to correctly — correctly — they will play ball."

Watch the clip from 1999: