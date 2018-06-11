The historic meeting is just hours away. Here's how it will go down.

Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

Before he left for his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore, President Trump attended another high-profile meeting: The G7 in Canada.

This summit, which is a gathering of leaders from seven allied countries, is usually a meeting among friends. But not what quite happened.

As CNN's Chris Cillizza put it: "Whatever happens in Singapore over the next day or two, it's uniquely possible — and maybe even likely — that what Trump did in Quebec on Friday and Saturday will matter more in the country's long-term geopolitical future, and not in a good way."

Here's what happened — all before landing in Singapore: