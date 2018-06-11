Dennis Rodman just landed in Singapore

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman just arrived in Singapore for the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"He is willing to offer his support for his friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, said.

Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader. The basketball great also was a contestant on Trump's NBC show, "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2013.