Trump and Kim have met. Here's what happens next.

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are now meeting one-on-one, the first time a sitting US president has sat down for talks with a North Korean leader.

They are expected to speak alone for another 40 minutes, before other advisers join them for expanded talks at 10 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).

The two men will then hold a working lunch, beginning at 11.30 a.m. local time, before the summit ends in the afternoon.

No time has been announced for when the talks might conclude.

President Trump is expected to speak to reporters at 4 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), when we're likely to hear what has been accomplished during the day.

Air Force One will then depart Singapore in the early evening, at about 7 p.m. local time.