Trump, sitting next to Kim Jong Un, predicts summit will be "tremendously successful"
Speaking to reporters after their first handshake, President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed optimism that the summit would be a success.
What Trump said: The President expressed hope that the historic summit would be "tremendously successful." Sitting next to the North Korean leader, Trump said, "We will have a terrific relationship ahead."
What Kim said: The North Korean dictator said there were a number of "obstacles" to the meeting taking place in Singapore today. "We overcame all of them and we are here today," he told reporters through a translator.
Trump and Kim to begin one-on-one talks
President Trump and Kim Jong Un have headed in for their first face-to-face talks on Tuesday, joined only by two translators.
They'll meet one-on-one for just under an hour, before expanded talks begin at 10 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).
On the agenda are North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Trump is hoping he can convince Kim to give up his weapons.
It is the meeting which the Trump has teased could happen for years. In May 2016, during his campaign, Trump said he would be willing to sit down with Kim.
"I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him," Trump said at the time.
History made: President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and shook hands, kicking off their history-making summit Tuesday morning local time.
They are the first leaders of their respective countries to meet, the culmination of months of diplomatic wrangling and negotiations.
It is a stunning development for the two nations, who regularly traded threats and insults throughout 2017.
The two men will now meet one-on-one meeting in the Capella Hotel, accompanied only by their translators, ahead of expanded talks at 10 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).
On the agenda is North Korea's nuclear capabilities, which Trump is hoping to convince them to abandon in exchange for economic assistance.
First look: Trump arrives at summit site
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump has emerged from his limousine at the site of his summit with Kim Jong Un. Cameras captured Trump, in a red tie, stepping from his car and into the hotel building.
First look: North Korea's Kim Jong Un enters the hotel
North Korea's Kim Jong Un is entering the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.
Moments before summit, Trump tweets economic adviser Larry Kudlow has had a heart attack
Moments after he arrived at the summit site for his historic meeting, President Trump sent a tweet announcing that chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack.
"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted.
10:31 p.m. ET: The White House later said Kudlow is in good condition after suffering a “very mild heart attack.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery."
Kudlow was not traveling with the President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the US from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.
Kim Jong Un arrives at summit site
North Korea's Kim Jong Un's motorcade has arrived at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, ahead of his historic summit with President Trump.
The two leaders are due to shake hands in half an hour, the first time a sitting US President has met his North Korean counterpart.
They are expected to meet one-on-one, only accompanied by translators, for almost an hour starting from 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET.)
Will Trump smile? Aides have warned him against being too friendly to Kim Jong Un
This is one of the questions that has gone into the planning of the summit today. A long discussion has transpired in recent days, with some aides warning POTUS that too friendly of a greeting could be used as propaganda against the US.
So it’s unclear whether he will smile as he often does when greeting world leaders. But a senior US official said the welcome will be “warm, polite, respectful” — but not filled with a big smile.
Of course it’s up to the president to make a game time decision for how he greets Kim for their photo op.
Kim Jong Un is heading to the summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's motorcade has left the St. Regis hotel, and he's on his way to the summit on Sentosa Island.
He is due to meet President Trump in less than an hour, at 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET). After their initial greeting, they'll have a morning of one-on-one talks.
Trump's motorcade has already arrived at the summit site, after departing around 8 a.m. local time.