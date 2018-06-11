Trump, sitting next to Kim Jong Un, predicts summit will be "tremendously successful"

Speaking to reporters after their first handshake, President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed optimism that the summit would be a success.

What Trump said: The President expressed hope that the historic summit would be "tremendously successful." Sitting next to the North Korean leader, Trump said, "We will have a terrific relationship ahead."

What Kim said: The North Korean dictator said there were a number of "obstacles" to the meeting taking place in Singapore today. "We overcame all of them and we are here today," he told reporters through a translator.

Watch: