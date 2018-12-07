Trump administration shuffle: Live updates

Trump administration shuffle: Live updatesBy Brian Ries, Jessie Yeung and Amanda Wills, CNN
What Barr has said about the Mueller probe, Comey’s firing and political pressure to investigate Clinton
From CNN's Tammy Kupperman
In light of the President’s decision to nominate William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general, here is a brief collection of comments Barr has made on big topics.
May 12, 2017: Barr writes a Washington Post op-ed "Former attorney general: Trump made the right call on Comey"
Barr calls Comey “extraordinarily gifted” but says in announcing the Clinton findings, “he crossed a line that is fundamental to the allocation of authority in the Justice Department.” He said it is “not surprising that Trump would be inclined to make a fresh start at the bureau and would consult with the leadership of the Justice Department about whether Comey should remain.” "I think it is quite understandable that the administration would not want an FBI director who did not recognize established limits on his powers," Barr wrote in a Washington Post op-ed in May 2017. "It is telling that none of the president's critics are challenging the decision on the merits."
He also said, “No matter how far along the president was in his own thinking, Rosenstein’s assessment is cogent and vindicates the president’s decision.”
July 5, 2017: Barr tells the Washington Post that he would have liked Mueller have more balance on his team
"In my view, prosecutors who make political contributions are identifying fairly strongly with a political party ... I would have liked to see him have more balance on this group.”
May 18, 2017: Barr tells the World he is "confident" Mueller won’t let the investigation "degenerate into a sprawling, ceaseless witch hunt"
“His appointment is good news for those concerned over the troubling way the investigation was handled over the summer and fall, as well as the many government leaks,” Barr told the World. He added, “I am confident that Mueller will keep his eye on legitimate areas of inquiry and not let this investigation degenerate into a sprawling, ceaseless witch hunt to ‘get something’ on the president’s associates.”
June 17, 2017, Barr told The Hill an obstruction investigation is “asinine,” when asked about a media report, and warns the Special Counsel risks “taking on the look of an entirely political operation to overthrow the president.’”
“Now, legal experts are debating the veracity of two bombshell reports in the Washington Post. One story said Trump is the target of an obstruction investigation. A second said that the financial transactions of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had attracted the scrutiny of the special counsel. Kushner’s spokesman said that it is “standard practice” for the special counsel to request records associated with the investigation.
Barr, the former attorney general, said the media stories were overblown. Most of what is going on now is early, normal course investigative work that says nothing about the special counsel’s ultimate findings, Barr said. ‘I suspect the Washington Post story exaggerates the maturity of the investigation,’ he told The Hill. ‘I don’t think it has crystallized to that point.’
Barr also called the obstruction investigation ‘asinine’ and warned that the special counsel risks ‘taking on the look of an entirely political operation to overthrow the president.’”
Nov 17, 2017, Barr tells the NYT what he would do in Sessions’ situation with the President’s pressure to investigate Hillary Clinton
“There is nothing inherently wrong about a president calling for an investigation.”He added though, “Although an investigation shouldn’t be launched just because a president wants it, the ultimate question is whether the matter warrants investigation.” In the same story, the NYT says Barr sees more reason to investigate uranium One than Trump-Russia collusion allegations and said, “To the extent it is not pursuing these matters, the department is abdicating its responsibility.”
Nov 3, 2017, Barr tells the Washington Post there is nothing wrong with the President saying he thinks an area should be investigated
"The president is the chief executive and, if he believes there's an area that requires an investigation, there's nothing on its face wrong with that, there's nothing per se wrong about that.” He also told the Post, that saying throwing Clinton in jail is not appropriate, but there are things he said he thinks should be investigated. According to the Post, Barr said, "I don't think all this stuff about throwing [Clinton] in jail or jumping to the conclusion that she should be prosecuted is appropriate," Barr added, "but I do think that there are things that should be investigated that haven't been investigated."
Kelly is no longer on speaking terms with Trump
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN.
Seventeen months in, Kelly and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship and it is no longer seen as tenable by either party. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days.
Trump is actively discussing a replacement plan, though a person involved in the process said nothing is final right now and ultimately nothing is final until Trump announces it. Potential replacements include Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, who is still seen as a leading contender.
Kelly has been on the verge of resigning or being fired before, only to bounce back every time. But aides feel the relationship can't be salvaged this time. Trump is becoming increasingly concerned about Democrats taking over the House in January, and has privately said he needs someone else to help shape the last two years of his first term, which he predicts will be politically focused. He has complained repeatedly that Kelly is not politically savvy.
Here's what we know about William Barr, a veteran Washington lawyer who's been here before
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is nominating William Barr, a veteran Washington lawyer, as his next attorney general.
In his announcement, Trump called Barr "one of the most respected jurists in the country, highly respected lawyer... a terrific man, a terrific person, a brilliant man."
Here's what we know about Barr:
- Barr, 68, served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush.
- He has served in the CIA, then as Deputy Attorney General and as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel.
- After working in the Department of Justice, Barr worked at Verizon Communications and at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
- He received his A.B. and a M.A. in government and Chinese studies at Columbia University.
- Barr served as Mueller's boss when he was attorney general in the early 1990s and Mueller led the criminal division at the Justice Department.
- He defended Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that Comey "did not recognize established limits on his powers."
- Before Trump's announcement, the prospect of Barr taking over the Justice Department was well-received by some leading members of Congress in both parties.
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who sits on the Judiciary Committee, called Barr an "interesting pick" on Thursday.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said she was unfamiliar with Barr's views but encouraged by a suggestion that he was an "establishment" Republican. "I would hope (Trump) would pick someone who would be by the book and not by the politics," Feinstein said.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador
President Donald Trump announced Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.
"She's very talented, very smart, very quick, and I think she's going to be respected by all," Trump predicted.
Nauert, a former Fox News host who arrived at the State Department in 2017, would be a relatively inexperienced newcomer in one of the most high-profile positions in US diplomacy.
Trump said Nauert has "done a great job working with Mike Pompeo and others at the State Department."
Her nomination sets the stage for a potentially tough Senate confirmation hearing, where Democrats will likely grill Nauert on her qualifications for the position.
In an administration rife with internal conflict and deeply distrustful of the UN, Nauert's nomination would place a less senior person at the international agency than Haley, who reportedly sparred with other administration officials.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton have both said they want the UN position downgraded from the Cabinet-level job Haley had insisted on.
Trump nominates a new attorney general
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump says he is nominating William Barr as his next attorney general, replacing Jeff Sessions.
Calling Barr "one of the most respected jurists in the country," Trump said that while he did not know him until recently, "he was my first choice from day one."
"He will be nominated for the United States attorney general and hopefully that process will go very quickly, and I think it will go very quickly," the President predicted.
