Schumer: Trump is using DOJ as his "personal law firm"
Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor today to denounce the Department of Justice's move to change its sentencing recommendation for President Trump's former associate Roger Stone.
Schumer went on to say that Trump is using the Justice Department as his "personal law firm."
"What is more swampy ... what is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law," Schumer said.
He reiterated his call for the DOJ's inspector general to investigate the decision by the DOJ in the Stone case. He also called on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, to hold an "emergency" hearing.
"The President is claiming that rigging the rules is perfectly legitimate," Schumer said.
He called the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case "brave" and "patriotic."
Trump praises Barr for "taking charge" in Roger Stone case
Trump tweeted this morning praising Attorney General Bill Barr for "taking charge" in the Roger Stone case.
More context: On Tuesday, the DOJ updated its sentencing recommendation and asked for "far less" prison time for the former Trump associate than the 7 to 9 years that prosecutors had originally asked for. The decision to make the change was directed by the leadership of the Justice Department, a senior DOJ official told CNN.
It's up to the judge how much prison time Stone gets
The Department of Justice has updated its sentencing recommendation for President Trump's former associate Roger Stone. The prosecutors are now asking for "far less" time than the 7 to 9 years that they initially asked for.
Remember: It is Judge Amy Berman Jackson's decision to sentence Stone as she sees fit. It's not immediately clear whether the Justice Department's revised recommendation will affect that decision. Stone's sentencing is scheduled for February 20.
More on this judge: Amy Berman Jackson is an Obama appointee who has also overseen other cases in the Mueller investigation, including the case against Paul Manafort.
DOJ prosecutors still want to send Roger Stone to prison
The DC US Attorney's Office is still asking a federal judge to sentence President Donald Trump's former associate Roger Stone to prison, though for "far less" time than the office had asked for a day earlier, the new filing says. The prosecutors decline to say how much time in prison Stone should serve.
"While it remains the position of the United States that a sentence of incarceration is warranted here, the government respectfully submits that the range of 87 to 108 months presented as the applicable advisory Guidelines range would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this case," the prosecutors write.
Grant Smith, an attorney for Stone, said they look forward to reviewing the government's latest filing shortly.
"We have read with interest the new reporting on Roger Stone's case. Our sentencing memo outlined our position on the recommendation made yesterday by the government. We look forward to reviewing the government's supplemental filing," Smith said in a statement. Stone's attorneys had argued a sentence of 15 to 21 months would be appropriate.
Here are the four prosecutors who quit the Stone case
The four federal prosecutors who took the case against longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to trial withdrew Tuesday after top Justice Department officials undercut them and disavowed the government's recommended sentence against Stone.
Here are the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case:
- Aaron S.J. Zelinsky
- Jonathan Kravis
- Adam Jed
- Mike Marando
Zelinsky and Kravis also resigned from the DC US attorney's office. Zelinsky, who worked on former special counsel Robert Mueller's team, did not resign from the Baltimore US attorney's office, where he is based.