Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor today to denounce the Department of Justice's move to change its sentencing recommendation for President Trump's former associate Roger Stone.

Schumer went on to say that Trump is using the Justice Department as his "personal law firm."

"What is more swampy ... what is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law," Schumer said.

He reiterated his call for the DOJ's inspector general to investigate the decision by the DOJ in the Stone case. He also called on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, to hold an "emergency" hearing.

"The President is claiming that rigging the rules is perfectly legitimate," Schumer said.

He called the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case "brave" and "patriotic."