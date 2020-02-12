Trump thanks Justice Department for intervening in Roger Stone case

Pool

President Trump thanked the Justice Department today for intervening in the case involving his onetime campaign associate Roger Stone.

Trump, in a meeting with the Ecuadorean president in the Oval Office, again said he hadn’t spoken to the department about the case.

He declined to say whether he was considering a pardon for Stone, saying he didn’t want to discuss it yet.

And he insisted his tweet about a sentencing recommendation for Stone was not political interference.