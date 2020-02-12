Lindsey Graham says Stone sentencing recommendation "doesn't have anything to do" with Trump

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters that the Department of Justice's change in sentencing recommendation is not about President Trump or his tweets. He also said he was briefed about it this morning by the DOJ.

“Should the President stay out of cases? Yeah, absolutely,” Graham told reporters on his way to votes this morning

“If I thought he’d done something that’d change the outcome inappropriately, I’d be the first to say. Apparently in this case…. It makes sense," he added.

On Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris��� call for Attorney General William Barr to testify, Graham said Barr will come before Judiciary committee “sooner rather than later” on oversight. He suggested Harris or others can ask questions about the Stone sentencing then.