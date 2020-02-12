Emboldened Trump seeks revenge post impeachment trial
Lindsey Graham says Stone sentencing recommendation "doesn't have anything to do" with Trump
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters that the Department of Justice's change in sentencing recommendation is not about President Trump or his tweets. He also said he was briefed about it this morning by the DOJ.
“Should the President stay out of cases? Yeah, absolutely,” Graham told reporters on his way to votes this morning
“If I thought he’d done something that’d change the outcome inappropriately, I’d be the first to say. Apparently in this case…. It makes sense," he added.
On Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris��� call for Attorney General William Barr to testify, Graham said Barr will come before Judiciary committee “sooner rather than later” on oversight. He suggested Harris or others can ask questions about the Stone sentencing then.
Democratic senator calls for Attorney General Bill Barr to resign
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for Attorney General William Barr to resign after top leadership at the Department of Justice stepped in to reduce a sentence recommendation of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.
“This brazen assault on the independence and integrity of the Department of Justice is unprecedented. As a former federal prosecutor for the United States attorney for Connecticut, I have never seen anything like it. Now is the time for William Barr to resign,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal went on to call Barr one of Trump’s “henchmen,” and a “political operative” who should face an investigation not only by the Judiciary Committee, but also by office of the Inspector General.
Blumenthal acknowledged he was no fan of Barr from the beginning.
“I thought William Barr was unfit for this office. I voted against him. He is proving more unfit than I could’ve imagined," he said.
Vulnerable Republican senator avoids questions about Stone
Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, a vulnerable Republican up for reelection in 2020, avoided questions from CNN today about Roger Stone.
"I'm sorry ... miss my vote," Gardner responded when asked if he is concerned about political interference.
Gardner walked away and didn't respond to a follow up question asking if he's concerned about Roger Stone.
GOP senators downplay Stone sentencing request: "I don't see anything to investigate"
Republican senators were asked today if the Judiciary Committee should hold hearings on the Department of Justice's decision to recommend a sentencing reduction for President Trump's confidant Roger Stone.
Here's how they responded:
- Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley: “I think the judge is going to take care of all that and nobody is going to question the judge’s decision.”
- Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy: “I don’t think there’s anything to come before. (Chuck) Schumer’s always going to call for emergency hearings. Chuck’s like a teenager, he’s mad at everybody, especially the President.” He continued: “I don’t see anything to investigate unless you have facts that I don’t.”
White House spokesperson says Trump wasn't involved in Stone sentencing recommendation
White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley reiterated this morning that President Trump was not involved in the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.
“He had no involvement in that. He did not have a conversation with the attorney general. The attorney general did not have a conversation with the President,” Gidley told CNN.
He also said that to his knowledge, the President has not asked Attorney General Bill Barr to launch investigations into anyone.
GOP senators won’t say if Barr should testify about Stone case
Republican senators won’t say this morning if US Attorney General Bill Barr should testify about the Justice Department's decision to water down Roger Stone's sentencing, with both Sens. John Kennedy and Rick Scott not answering directly.
Sen. Ted Cruz also walked past reporters in silence when asked about the DOJ's move.
Kennedy said he has seen “no evidence” that President Trump improperly interfered and thought it was simply a lack of coordination on the sentencing snafu.
Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Barr should “resign” and called for him to come testify. He also called for an inspector general's investigation.
Schumer: Trump is using DOJ as his "personal law firm"
Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor today to denounce the Department of Justice's move to change its sentencing recommendation for President Trump's former associate Roger Stone.
Schumer went on to say that Trump is using the Justice Department as his "personal law firm."
"What is more swampy ... what is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law," Schumer said.
He reiterated his call for the DOJ's inspector general to investigate the decision by the DOJ in the Stone case. He also called on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to hold an "emergency" hearing.
"The President is claiming that rigging the rules is perfectly legitimate," Schumer said.
He called the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case "brave" and "patriotic."
Watch:
Here's what you need to know about Roger Stone
Roger Stone is a lifelong political advisor, who, as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty of seven counts, including obstruction of Congress, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
His lengthy career in politics dates back to the Nixon era and even inspired a Netflix documentary titled, "Get Me Roger Stone."
Although the Trump campaign reportedly fired Stone from the campaign in 2015, he claimed to have knowledge about Wikileaks dumps during the rest of the 2016 campaign.
Many people called into question the relationship between the President and Stone when FBI Director James Comey was fired, although the President claimed he had not talked to Stone about it.
Prosecutors originally asked a federal judge to sentence Stone to seven to nine years for his crimes. On Tuesday, the DOJ updated its sentencing recommendation and asked for "far less" prison time. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.
Trump praises Barr for "taking charge" in Roger Stone case
Trump tweeted this morning praising Attorney General Bill Barr for "taking charge" in the Roger Stone case.
Here's Trump's tweet:
More context: On Tuesday, the DOJ updated its sentencing recommendation and asked for "far less" prison time for the former Trump associate than the 7 to 9 years that prosecutors had originally asked for. The decision to make the change was directed by the leadership of the Justice Department, a senior DOJ official told CNN.
Watch: