President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone today.

A French source familiar with the call described it as “very, very disappointing.”

When Macron was in the US a few weeks ago, he urged Trump to remain in the Iran deal.

"My commitment, my action is not to try to convince President Trump to walk away from his campaign's commitments or to change his mind," Macron said in April. "I'm not a masochist. I believe that what we should be doing is to try to find an efficient way to build this genuine multilateralism."