Trump to make a decision on the Iran nuclear deal todayMeg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
White House says Congress will be informed of Iran decision later today
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
White House legislative director Marc Short told reporters moments ago that lawmakers would be notified later today of President Trump's decision on the Iran deal.
"They’ll be phone calls going up to the hill this afternoon," Short said, without revealing what the decision would be.
He said Trump wants to see Iran end its nuclear program "but also become a nation that is not funding terrorism, not attacking Israel."
Trump, he said, is "looking for an agreement that brings Iran into the international community."
Trump to speak to French President Macron this morning
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump will speak with French President Macron at 10 a.m. ET, an official tells CNN.
When Macron was in the US a few weeks ago, he urged Trump to remain in the Iran deal.
"My commitment, my action is not to try to convince President Trump to walk away from his campaign's commitments or to change his mind," Macron said in April. "I'm not a masochist. I believe that what we should be doing is to try to find an efficient way to build this genuine multilateralism."
Trump expected to allow Iran sanctions — but nothing is final until the announcement
From CNN’s Kevin Liptak
President Trump is expected to announce today that he will allow sanctions to go forward on Iran, a first step toward withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, according to a US official and a person familiar with the plan.
However, the sanctions could take months to go into effect as the US government develops guidance for companies and banks.
The officials cautioned that nothing is final until Trump makes his announcement from the Diplomatic Room of the White House at 2 p.m. ET.
We're talking about the Iran deal today. Here's what's in it
The Iran nuclear deal is a historic 2015 agreement between the US, Iran and other world powers.
The deal took two years to negotiate and is considered a cornerstone of President Barack Obama's foreign policy legacy.
The essential idea behind the deal is that, in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities, Iran would get relief from sanctions while being allowed to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.
Some provisions of the 2015 deal:
- The deal reduces the number of Iranian centrifuges by two-thirds. It places bans on enrichment at key facilities, and limits uranium research and development to the Natanz facility.
- It caps uranium enrichment at 3.67% and limits the stockpile to 300 kg, all for 15 years.
- Iran is be required to ship spent fuel out of the country forever, as well as allow inspectors from the IAEA inspectors certain access in perpetuity. Heightened inspections, including tracking uranium mining and monitoring the production and storage of centrifuges, will last for up to 20 years.