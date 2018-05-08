White House legislative director Marc Short told reporters moments ago that lawmakers would be notified later today of President Trump's decision on the Iran deal.

"They’ll be phone calls going up to the hill this afternoon," Short said, without revealing what the decision would be.

"There’s no doubt that Iran has continued to cause a lot of problems across the Middle East. It certainly doesn't appear like they feel like deal binds them."

He said Trump wants to see Iran end its nuclear program "but also become a nation that is not funding terrorism, not attacking Israel."

Trump, he said, is "looking for an agreement that brings Iran into the international community."