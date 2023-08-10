Former President Donald Trump’s aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta argued that he should be allowed to review the classified evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago documents case, with a court filing late Wednesday that opposed prosecutors’ proposal that access to those materials be limited to the Nauta lawyers who have received a security clearance.

Nauta’s lawyers argued that permitting their client to view the materials himself did not pose the national security risks the government claims. They laid out the reasons that his ability to review the classified evidence is necessary for their preparation for his defense, with hints that they might challenge prosecutors’ assertions that the materials Trump is accused of mishandling were never declassified.

“The trial of this defendant will focus on allegations of a conspiracy to obstruct justice regarding hiding or mishandling of classified documents,” Nauta said in the filing. “For the government to say that Mr. Nauta has no interest in litigation over whether the documents were, or were reasonably believed by one of the conspirators to be, classified or to contain national defense information is to ignore the law of conspiracy.”

Nauta and another co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira are set to be arraigned in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, Thursday morning on a new round of charges brought by Smith, including conspiracy to obstruct justice. The hearing – which will be before a magistrate judge – is not expected to dig into the dispute over the protective order for classified information.

Under Smith’s proposal for the protective order over classified information in the case, Trump would be allowed to view that evidence, with prosecutors acknowledging his special status as a former president who previously had access to the nation’s most sensitive secrets, including the documents at the heart of the criminal case.

But prosecutors have argued that Nauta should not have access to the materials, particularly because he is being charged with only obstruction-related crimes and does not face the charges of willful retention of national defense information that Trump faces.

Prosecutors have until August 14 to respond to Trump’s and Nauta’s objections to their proposal for how classified evidence in the case should be handled. US District Judge Aileen Cannon has set aside August 25 for a potential hearing on the matter.