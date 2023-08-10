Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Deadly wildfires in Maui

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Trump-related probes

Live Updates

The latest on the Trump-related investigations

By Maureen Chowdhury, Matt Meyer and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:08 a.m. ET, August 10, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

Trump aide opposes limits on his access to classified material in Mar-a-Lago documents case

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Former President Donald Trump’s aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta argued that he should be allowed to review the classified evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago documents case, with a court filing late Wednesday that opposed prosecutors’ proposal that access to those materials be limited to the Nauta lawyers who have received a security clearance. 

Nauta’s lawyers argued that permitting their client to view the materials himself did not pose the national security risks the government claims. They laid out the reasons that his ability to review the classified evidence is necessary for their preparation for his defense, with hints that they might challenge prosecutors’ assertions that the materials Trump is accused of mishandling were never declassified.

“The trial of this defendant will focus on allegations of a conspiracy to obstruct justice regarding hiding or mishandling of classified documents,” Nauta said in the filing. “For the government to say that Mr. Nauta has no interest in litigation over whether the documents were, or were reasonably believed by one of the conspirators to be, classified or to contain national defense information is to ignore the law of conspiracy.”

Nauta and another co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira are set to be arraigned in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, Thursday morning on a new round of charges brought by Smith, including conspiracy to obstruct justice. The hearing – which will be before a magistrate judge – is not expected to dig into the dispute over the protective order for classified information. 

Under Smith’s proposal for the protective order over classified information in the case, Trump would be allowed to view that evidence, with prosecutors acknowledging his special status as a former president who previously had access to the nation’s most sensitive secrets, including the documents at the heart of the criminal case.

But prosecutors have argued that Nauta should not have access to the materials, particularly because he is being charged with only obstruction-related crimes and does not face the charges of willful retention of national defense information that Trump faces.

Prosecutors have until August 14 to respond to Trump’s and Nauta’s objections to their proposal for how classified evidence in the case should be handled. US District Judge Aileen Cannon has set aside August 25 for a potential hearing on the matter.

1 min ago

Fulton County district attorney slams Trump campaign ad and says claims are "derogatory and false"

From CNN's Sara Murray

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis slammed a Trump campaign ad as “derogatory and false” and warned her staff that it would be airing in the Atlanta media market, according to an email obtained by CNN.

In the note Wednesday, Willis did not directly mention former President Donald Trump or his campaign, but she denounced the ad and instructed her staff not to comment on it or any other criticism that may be directed toward her, her staff or her office in the coming months. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the email.

Willis is expected to go before a grand jury next week and seek charges against more than a dozen individuals in her long-running criminal investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal,” Willis wrote. “We have a job to do. In this office, we prosecute based on the facts and the law. The law is non-partisan. You should feel no need to defend me.” 

Willis added: “Your instruction from me is to ignore all the noise and keep doing your job with excellence.”

More about the ad: The Trump campaign ad takes aim at a handful of prosecutors investigating Trump, including Willis. It notes – accurately – that she was disqualified from investigating Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones due to a conflict of interest after she held a fundraiser for one of his political opponents.

But it also includes a salacious and baseless allegation that Willis hid a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting. The Trump campaign cites a Rolling Stone article that does not back up claims of an improper relationship and instead focuses on Willis’ prior legal representation of the local rapper when she was in private practice.

Medium Buying, which tracks political ad buys, posted on social media that the Trump campaign paid $79,000 for the ad to air on cable networks in Atlanta from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

57 min ago

Trump’s co-defendants are set to enter pleas today on new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

A Mar-a-Lago property manager and former President Donald Trump’s personal aide are set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Fort Pierce, Florida, on new charges brought by the special counsel in the case regarding the mishandling of classified documents.

Carlos De Oliveira, the Florida property manager, and Trump’s body-man Walt Nauta have been charged with multiple offenses related to Trump’s allegedly unlawful retention of documents after leaving office, including classified material.

Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump earlier this summer, pleaded not guilty to the charges he faced in the original indictment.

De Oliveira was charged in a superseding indictment against Trump in Nauta late last month and was released on a $100,000 bond following his initial appearance days later.

The charges Nauta and De Oliveira face include making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing documents.

Trump submitted a waiver of appearance for Thursday’s arraignment on the new charges earlier this month, entering a plea of not guilty. The former president has been charged with retaining and concealing documents from investigators that he was required to turn over following his presidency.

According to the superseding indictment, in the summer of 2022, Nauta – at Trump’s direction – helped to conceal documents from a grand jury subpoena by moving boxes, some of which contained classified information, out of a storage room which was later searched by a Trump attorney to comply with the subpoena.

De Oliveira, according to the indictment, helped Nauta move some but not all of the boxes back to the storage room prior to the search. The rest, however, were kept at Trump’s residence, away from his attorney’s search.

The indictment also alleges that Nauta and De Oliveira had asked an employee if they could delete security footage at Mar-a-Lago. The two men also made false statements to investigators regarding their involvement in moving Trump’s boxes, prosecutors allege.

51 min ago

Analysis: Trump’s legal drama grows by the day

CNN's Stephen Collinson

Donald Trump’s already daunting legal predicament gets grimmer by the day as new details emerge of the depths to which he was prepared to stoop to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election.

It’s rare for any criminal defendant to face the kind of ever-widening stack of indictments, potential trials and investigations that Trump is confronting. It’s unprecedented for a former president and front-running presidential primary candidate to be stuck in such a vise.

And as the former president’s legal team juggles court dates in different cities this week, their task in defending Trump is getting ever more complex.

Trump’s next possible indictment could be looming in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now expected to seek more than a dozen indictments next week in what could be the broadest sweep against Trump and his associates yet. The former president believes he will be among those charged, sources told CNN.

Heightened security and expectations around the Atlanta-area prosecutor are competing for attention with special counsel Jack Smith’s moves in Washington. The special counsel has already indicted Trump twice – over the mishandling of classified documents and, separately, over efforts to subvert the 2020 election. But the intrigue around that second case thickened Wednesday with the revelation, from a newly unsealed court filing, that prosecutors secured a search warrant of the former president’s Twitter account during a secret court battle that underscored just how much of Smith’s investigation remains under wraps.

Adding to the daily drumbeat of disclosures about Trump’s legal cases, The New York Times reported the contents of a memo that revealed new details about how the Trump campaign initiated its plan to subvert the Electoral College process and install fake GOP electors in multiple states. The report underscores the stunning, anti-democratic audacity in Trump’s camp – even after his multiple challenges to the fairness of the 2020 election were rejected in many courts.

Read the full analysis here.