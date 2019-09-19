The latest on the Trump whistleblower mystery
House members will get a briefing on the situation today
While not privy to the details of the complaint, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote in a letter to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence last week about the whistleblower.
He wrote that from what he has gleaned, he believes "the serious misconduct at issue involves the President of the United States and/or other senior White House or Administration officials."
Schiff announced Wednesday that Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will appear at 9 a.m. on September 26.
The California Democrat also announced that the intelligence community inspector general will brief the House committee Thursday behind closed doors about how it handled the whistleblower complaint.
Trump talked to these 5 foreign leaders in the weeks before the complaint
The source who spoke to CNN would not disclose the foreign leader with whom President Trump was alleged to have spoken.
The complaint was filed on August 12, and White House records show Trump had spoken to or interacted with five foreign leaders in the previous five weeks, according to the The Washington Post, which first reported the complaint. They are...
- Russian President Vladimir Putin
- North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un
- The Prime Minister of Pakistan
- The Prime Minister of the Netherlands
- The Emir of Qatar.
Remember: It's not clear that the communication that inspired the complaint was with any of those leaders.
These are the details we still don't know about the whistleblower complaint against Trump
A whistleblower complained after President Trump communicated with a foreign leader. A lot of details of the situation are still unclear.
Here's what we still don't know:
- What prompted the complaint: While The Washington Post reported that an official in was so bothered by a "promise" Trump made to a foreign leader that the official filed a formal whistleblower complaint, CNN has not independently confirmed the detail about a "promise" made to the foreign leader.
- Who is the foreign leader: The source who spoke to CNN would not disclose the foreign leader with whom Trump was alleged to have spoken.
- How officials are reacting: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. The White House has not responded to CNN's request for comment.
An intelligence official was so concerned by Trump's talks with a foreign leader, they complained
A communication between President Trump and a foreign leader prompted a whistleblower complaint that is now at the center of a dispute between the director of national intelligence and Congress, a source familiar with the case told CNN.
About the complaint: The concern was first revealed by The Washington Post, which reported that an official in the American intelligence community was so bothered by a "promise" Trump made to a foreign leader that the official filed a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general of the intelligence community, citing two former US officials familiar with the matter.
CNN has not independently confirmed the detail about a "promise" made to the foreign leader.