A secret service agent stands with security guards outside of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, April 1, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Lynn Sladky/AP)

Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when he returns from his arraignment Tuesday night, according to a news release from his campaign.

Trump is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, sources tell CNN.

His attorney said the former president will voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement and plans to mount legal challenges.