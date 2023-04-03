Judge says he expects to issue decision Monday night on broadcasting Trump arraignment
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said he’ll likely issue a decision tonight on whether media outlets can broadcast former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.
CNN is part of the media coalition that asked the judge for permission to broadcast the hearing.
More on this: Trump’s attorneys said in their letter to Merchan that he is required under court rules to take into account potential security concerns.
“As Your Honor is well-aware, this case presents extraordinary security concerns (including Secret Service-related concerns) and we submit that any video or photography of the proceedings will only heighten these serious concerns,” they wrote.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office also responded Monday to the news outlets’ request and said that it was deferring to the judge to make a decision on how best to manage his courtroom.
Here is what we know about Trump's next steps in New York today — and how tomorrow's arraignment will unfold
From CNN's Jack Forrest
Donald Trump — the first former president in history to face criminal charges — has arrived in New York for an expected arraignment on Tuesday after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury.
The former president will stay at Trump Tower tonight, according to a source familiar with his plans. But even before Trump’s appearance, his presence will be felt in the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday, as all trials and most other court activity is being halted before he is slated to arrive.
The Secret Service is scheduled to accompany Trump in the early afternoon to the district attorney’s office, which is in the same building as the courthouse.
Trump will be booked by the investigators, which includes taking his fingerprints. Ordinarily, a mug shot would be taken. But sources familiar with the preparations were uncertain as to whether there would be a mugshot – because Trump’s appearance is widely known and authorities were concerned about the improper leaking of the photo, which would be a violation of state law.
Typically, after defendants are arrested, they are booked and held in cells near the courtroom before they are arraigned. But that won’t happen with Trump. Once the former president is finished being processed, he’ll be taken through a back set of hallways and elevators to the floor where the courtroom is located. He’ll then come out to a public hallway to walk into the courtroom.
Trump is not expected to be handcuffed, as he will be surrounded by armed federal agents for his protection.
By the afternoon, Trump is expected to be brought to the courtroom, where the indictment will be unsealed and he will formally face the charges. After he is arraigned, Trump will almost certainly be released on his own recognizance. It is possible, though perhaps unlikely, that conditions could be set on his travel.
Ordinarily, a defendant who is released would walk out the front doors, but Secret Service will want to limit the time and space where Trump is in public. So instead, once the court hearing is over, Trump is expected to walk again through the public hallway and into the back corridors to the district attorney’s office, back to where his motorcade will be waiting.
Then he’ll head to the airport so he can get back to Mar-a-Lago, where he’s scheduled an event that evening to speak publicly.
NOW: Trump lands in New York ahead of Tuesday's historic arraignment
From CNN staff
Former President Donald Trump has landed in New York's La Guardia Airport ahead of his expected Tuesday arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse.
The former president touched down shortly after 3:25 p.m. ET.
Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud, CNN has reported, but the indictment remains under seal. He is the first current or former president to face criminal charges in American history.
He will spend Monday night at the Trump Tower, according to a source familiar with his plans.
The Secret Service is scheduled to accompany Trump in the early afternoon Tuesday to the district attorney’s office, which is in the same building as the courthouse, where he is expected to be arraigned.
The former president is expected to return to Florida shortly after his court appearance and has scheduled an event that evening to speak publicly.
Trump opposes news outlets' request to broadcast arraignment as Manhattan DA defers to judge
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a New York judge on Monday that they oppose the request by media outlets to broadcast Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.
“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” the Trump team said in a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchant.
Among the Trump lawyers signing the new letter was Todd Blanche, who, CNN reported, recently joined the former president’s legal team.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office also responded Monday to the news outlets’ request, and said that it was deferring to the judge to decide how best to manage his court room.
However, the district attorney’s office wrote that it would “be a defensible exercise of the Court’s discretion to exclude or restrict videography, photography, and radio coverage of the arraignment in the interest of avoiding potential prejudice to the defendant, maintaining an orderly proceeding, assuring the safety of the participants in the proceeding, or for other reasons within the Court’s broad authority to manage and control these proceedings."
But the prosecutors also noted that there “does not appear to be a categorical prohibition on cameras during an arraignment” under existing New York statutes and case law.
While the district attorney’s office stopped short of opposing the request, its lawyer pointed out to Merchan that a similar request for audio-video broadcasting was made for the 2021 arraignment in the tax fraud case against Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.
The judge responded to that 2021 request by “allowing a limited number of still photographs to be taken prior to the commencement of proceedings,” the prosecutors noted Monday.
CNN is one of the outlets requesting camera access for Tuesday’s arraignment.
Trump hires new lead counsel for Manhattan district attorney case
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Alayna Treene, Kara Scannel and Kirsten Holmes
Former President Donald Trump has hired a new attorney to serve as lead counsel in his defense against charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, multiple sources tell CNN.
Trump has hired Todd Blanche, who was most recently a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Blanche has previously represented Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani who was also a key figure in Trump’s first impeachment trial. Politico was first to report the news of Blanche's hiring.
Blanche’s hiring has been seen by some inside Trump’s orbit as a sidelining of Tacopina, who up until this point has been one of the most forward-facing attorney’s dealing with Trump’s defense. However, a senior adviser to Trump pushed back on that characterization and said the addition of Blanche was intended to add more legal firepower to Trump’s defense.
When pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday if Tacopina was the right lawyer in New York to take Trump to trial, another lawyer representing the former president, Tim Parlatore, pointed to a potential conflict of interest.
“I know that Joe has certain potential conflict issues, given his prior contacts, with Stormy Daniels. So, who's the right attorney, to take it to trial, is something that the client will have to decide. Ultimately, the decision of who to stand next to, before a jury, is a decision that only the client can make,” Parlatore said.
Asked by CNN’s Paula Reid if he is still on the case and whether he will be in court tomorrow, Tacopina said: “Yes of course ! And I will be the lead trial lawyer when the bell rings!”
No indication that DC protests will become dangerous, Senate Homeland Security chair says
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters said he has not seen any indication that protests in Washington, DC, over former President Donald Trump’s indictment will become dangerous.
“I think you’re always going to be vigilant, so folks will be vigilant. Security and local law enforcement are certainly monitoring it," he told reporters Monday.
Peters, who is also a member of Senate Democrat leadership, said it is unclear what effect the indictment will have on the Senate. “We don’t know what’s gonna transpire tomorrow, let alone what’s going to happen in the few weeks and months. I think we’d have to take a look at what the indictment is all about.”
NOW: Trump leaves Florida for New York ahead of tomorrow's arraignment
His personalized Boeing 757 took off from the Palm Beach International Airport this afternoon at about 12:59 p.m. ET ahead of his Tuesday appearance in a Manhattan courtroom to be arraigned.
Trump, the first current or former president to face criminal charges in American history, is expected to land at New York’s LaGuardia airport around 3 p.m. ET, according to a source familiar with his plans. He will stay at Trump Tower tonight, the source told CNN.
Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud, according to two sources familiar with the case. A New York grand jury handed down the sealed indictment late last week. The charges have yet to be made public.
The former president is not expected to stay in New York City for very long. Immediately after his Tuesday court appearance, Trump plans to return to Florida, the source said, where he has scheduled an event to speak publicly.
New York City mayor to Marjorie Taylor Greene: "While you're in town, be on your best behavior"
New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to "be on your best behavior" after the Republican firebrand said she will travel to the city to protest former President Donald Trump's indictment.
Adams made the statement at a press conference as New York security officials detailed plans ahead of Trump's arrival in Manhattan for his arraignment scheduled on Tuesday.
"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We have the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech — she stated she is coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said.
"As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are," he added.
New York City mayor says there are "no specific credible threats" to the city in connection with Trump's case
New York City Mayor Eric Adams began his Monday news conference by reiterating that there have been "no specific credible threats" to the city in connection with former President Donald Trump's travel to NYC for his arraignment.
He encouraged all New Yorkers to "go on with their regular activities," while noting that commuters and other people traveling about the city may experience "some disruptions" due to additional traffic and street closers near the courts in lower Manhattan.
Adams issued a warning to any "rabble rousers" considering coming to New York because of Trump, saying his message is "is clear and simple: control yourselves."
"New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We have the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City," Adams said.