Judge says he expects to issue decision Monday night on broadcasting Trump arraignment

Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said he’ll likely issue a decision tonight on whether media outlets can broadcast former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

CNN is part of the media coalition that asked the judge for permission to broadcast the hearing.

More on this: Trump’s attorneys said in their letter to Merchan that he is required under court rules to take into account potential security concerns.

“As Your Honor is well-aware, this case presents extraordinary security concerns (including Secret Service-related concerns) and we submit that any video or photography of the proceedings will only heighten these serious concerns,” they wrote.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office also responded Monday to the news outlets’ request and said that it was deferring to the judge to make a decision on how best to manage his courtroom.