The latest on former President Trump's indictment

By Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:35 a.m. ET, April 2, 2023
20 min ago

Trump advisers concerned about fairness of potential trial in Manhattan; attorneys not pursuing venue change

From CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Paula Reid and Alayna Treene

Following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, former President Donald Trump’s advisers and allies have expressed concern about Trump potentially being tried in Manhattan, pointing to the borough’s predominately Democratic-voting population as reason the former president will not get a fair trial.

"There is no way he gets a fair jury," one adviser said. "What are they going to say? 'Have you ever heard of Donald Trump?' Have you been living under a rock?'"

However, Trump's attorneys are not currently considering asking for a change of venue and do not plan to make many decisions until they see the indictment, which is expected to happen Tuesday when Trump is arraigned. 

Trump’s indictment remains under seal, so it’s unclear what charges the former president faces, and there’s a long road ahead before any potential trial. But the initial discussions among advisers indicate at least some of Trump’s political team’s concerns moving forward.

In a statement, Trump’s campaign did not address the location of the potential trial and instead again slammed Bragg’s investigation as a “political persecution.” 

“The Manhattan DA’s crusade against President Donald J. Trump is nothing more than political persecution and, just like with every other hoax that President Trump has been targeted with, there is no crime whatsoever, except for election interference by radical Democrats through weaponization of our justice system against President Trump and his supporters,” the statement said.

20 min ago

Stormy Daniels calls Trump indictment a vindication, but says she fears for her safety

From CNN's Jorge Engels

The grand jury indictment of former US President Donald Trump was a "vindication," "monumental" and "epic," adult film star Stormy Daniels told the British newspaper, The Times.

Daniels also said she received a torrent of abuse within hours of the indictment and that for the first time, she is scared.

"The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it's straight-up violent," Daniels said in the interview published Friday.
"It's especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it," she added.

Daniels was supposed to appear on Britain's TalkTV for an exclusive interview with host Piers Morgan Friday afternoon. Piers Morgan wrote on his official Twitter account that Daniels had to “suddenly postpone” the interview minutes before it was scheduled to begin due to “security issues.”

20 min ago

Here's what is expected to happen next in court for Donald Trump

From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz

A Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump sets in motion a criminal process that will, in some ways, work like that of any other defendant. In other ways, however, it will look very different.

Here's what's expected to happen next in court for the former president:

First appearance: Trump will likely be allowed to turn himself in voluntarily, and multiple sources told CNN the former president is expected to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment. What happens in a first appearance can vary.

If a first appearance is also an arraignment, a plea is expected to be entered. It is typical that release conditions are discussed – such as travel restrictions or home confinement – at a first appearance and defendants are informed of their rights. The lawyers for the government and the defendant also often enter their appearance at this stage of the court proceedings.

Additional security: Trump's status as a former president who is currently running again for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 will undoubtedly inject additional security and practical concerns around the next steps in his case. Whatever travel Trump must take for his arraignment will need to be coordinated with Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. Those conversations between the Secret Service, the US Marshals Service and the New York Police Department began last month, a senior NYPD source told CNN.

You can learn more about what to expect Tuesday from this interview with criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona: