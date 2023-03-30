Taylor Budowich, the CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., tweeted a statement Thursday after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump saying "this is not an indictment of a crime — there was no crime — instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation."
Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump
By Elise Hammond, Tori B. Powell, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN
MAGA CEO on Trump indictment: "There was no crime"
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Trump was caught off guard by the indictment, source says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Former President Donald Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury’s decision to indict him, according to a person who spoke directly with him. He is preparing a response tonight and is poised to react with either a video message or a statement.
While the former president was bracing for an indictment last week, he began to believe news reports that a potential indictment was weeks or more away.
"Is this a shock today? Hell yes,” the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as Trump’s team calculated its response.
Michael Cohen on indictment: "No one is above the law; not even a former president"
From CNN’s Alisyn Camerota
Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Donald Trump, released a statement after a grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday:
“For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY (District Attorney of New York).”
Trump’s attorneys have been informed of the indictment, sources say
From CNN's Kara Scannell, Evan Perez and Lauren del Valle
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have been informed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that the grand jury voted to indict him, sources tell CNN.
CNN observed prosecutors heading to the grand jury room late Thursday, and sources say the vote happened at the end of the day.
Trump indictment is "a moment in history," CNN analyst says
The decision to indict former president Donald Trump is "a moment in history," noted CNN senior political analyst Gloria Borger.
It's the first time in American history a current or former president faces criminal charges.
"We're going to have to watch this play out before our eyes as he has to be booked and charged and I think that that's going to be remarkable for the American public to see," Borger said Thursday.
The public will "have different interpretations" she said while adding Trump "is going to claim he's the victim."
"This nonetheless, an indictment, is something that Donald Trump has evaded for years and years," she said. "And I think it is something that Donald Trump clearly intends to use to his benefit, at least with his base."
Grand jury's Trump indictment has been filed under seal and charges are not known publicly yet, source says
From CNN's Kara Scannell and John Miller
The indictment of Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days.
The charges are not publicly known at this time, one source tells CNN.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office will reach out to Trump’s attorneys to discuss his surrender to face an arraignment.
CNN has reached out to Trump’s attorneys for comment.
Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
From CNN's Kara Scannell and John Miller
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
It is the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.
The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the US political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters.