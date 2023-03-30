Former President Donald Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury’s decision to indict him, according to a person who spoke directly with him. He is preparing a response tonight and is poised to react with either a video message or a statement.

While the former president was bracing for an indictment last week, he began to believe news reports that a potential indictment was weeks or more away.

"Is this a shock today? Hell yes,” the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as Trump’s team calculated its response.