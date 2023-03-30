Crowd shows support for Trump near Mar-a-Lago following indictment

(John Nowak/CNN)

When asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer whether Michael Cohen's payments to silence women who claimed affairs with Donald Trump were a crime, former Vice President Mike Pence said the self-described fixer went to jail for "lying to Congress."

"Well, I can see the lying to congress is a crime, which was — if memory serves — what Michael Cohen went to jail for the most part," Pence said.

Some background: Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal crimes including tax fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for helping pay off two women who threatened to go public with past alleged affairs with Trump just before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affairs.

Trump was indicted Thursday on more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in the hush money payment scheme.