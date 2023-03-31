Secret Service will meet with New York officials Friday to discuss Trump’s arraignment and security threats
From CNN's John Miller
Members of the Secret Service are meeting Friday with officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD), the District Attorney’s investigators as well as court officers to go over the logistics of the historic arraignment for former President Donald Trump that is currently set for Tuesday, April 4, according to law enforcement sources.
These officials will conduct a walk-through of Trump’s movements, starting with his motorcade, followed by the arrest process, which includes how he will be fingerprinted, his mug shot and then how they will get him to the courtroom for his arraignment, according to the same law enforcement sources.
In addition, law enforcement sources also say authorities are monitoring social media and assessing threats that are being posted against law enforcement, the Manhattan District Attorney Bragg, and his staff. They are also monitoring plans for protests and disorder.
1 hr 4 min ago
How Republican lawmakers are reacting to the indictment of Donald Trump
Rep. James Comer: TheHouse Oversight Chairman attacked the “political witch-hunt” of former President Donald Trump the day after he was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
“One thing that we’re concerned about in Washington, Congressman Jordan and myself, is if there is coordination being conducted here between Merrick Garland, DOJ and all these different entities that are going after Donald Trump,” Comer told Fox on Friday. “This is a political witch-hunt, they are doing everything in their ability to create a narrative that would hurt Donald Trump.”
Comer told CNN that Bragg’s investigation “a political stunt.”
Before the indictment, Comer and two other House Chairman sent a letter requesting testimony and information from Bragg on his investigation.
Sen. John Barrasso: TheSenate GOP Conference Chairman called the indictment a "political hit job" in a statement to CNN.
“This is a politically-motivated prosecution by a far-left activist. If it was anyone other than President Trump, a case like this would never be brought. Instead of ordering political hit jobs, New York prosecutors should focus on getting violent criminals off the streets,” he said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The key Trump ally, who is also close to House GOP leadership, tweeted that she plans on traveling to New York City on Tuesday to protest Donald Trump’s indictment – the latest sign of how Republicans are racing to defend the former president.
Greene serves on the House Oversight Committee, one of the key committees trying to investigate the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and told CNN she regularly keeps Trump up to date on their investigative priorities.
Rep. Mike Johnson: Johnson, a member of House Republican leadership, attacked Bragg and said the indictment “all but ensured” former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.
“The person denigrating integrity, the integrity of our entire judicial system is Alvin Bragg, this Soros-funded political activist who is occupying the Manhattan DA’s office,” said Johnson on Fox News on Friday. “He’s spending all his time and resources going after the former President. Why? The timing is important, because the President has announced he is running again.”
The indictment has "ensured" that Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee "and likely get reelection" in 2024, Johnson added.
Manhattan district attorney's office again slams House GOP's efforts to investigate Trump probe
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Sara Murray
The Manhattan district attorney's office is again criticizing House Republicans for their efforts to intervene in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, accusing them of collaborating with Trump to "vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges."
"As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury," she wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Reps. Jim Jordan, Bryan Steil and James Comer.
"Instead, you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the Office’s investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated," Dubeck continued.
Dubeck's letter called on House Republicans to withdraw their demand for information, accusing them of launching their investigation for political purposes to defend Trump. The chairmen launched an investigation into the Manhattan district attorney shortly after Trump warned he would soon be arrested.
Claiming the committees lack jurisdiction to oversee their state prosecution and discrediting any valid legislative purpose to their inquiry, Dubeck cited CNN reporting to claim that “it appears you are acting more like criminal defense counsel trying to gather evidence for a client than a legislative body seeking to achieve a legitimate legislative objective.”
In response to the House GOP's inquiries into how federal funds were used in the probe, Dubeck disclosed that approximately $5,000 was spent "on expenses incurred relating to the investigation of Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization" between October 2019 and August 2021, adding that the money came from "federal forfeiture money that the Office helped collect" and most of the costs had to do with Supreme Court litigation. The letter said that no federal grant money was used toward expenses in the Trump investigation.
Dubeck also included details about the three federal grant programs the office participates in regarding its casework and shared that “no expenses incurred relating to this matter have been paid from funds that the Office receives through federal grant programs.”
Dubeck wrote that if the chairmen are not willing to call off their inquiry, the DA’s office is still willing to meet.
“If you will not withdraw your request, we reiterate our willingness to meet and confer with you or your staff about how we can accommodate your request without violating our obligations as prosecutors to protect the integrity of an ongoing criminal prosecution,” according to the letter.
3 hr 28 min ago
Trump will not accept plea deal and plans to file "substantial legal challenges" to indictment, lawyer says
“President Trump will not take a plea deal in this case. It's not gonna happen,” Tacopina said in an interview with NBC News on Friday.
“I don't know if it's gonna make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges that we have to ... front before we get to that point,” Tacopina said when asked if he expects to take the case to trial.
Trump will “absolutely” voluntarily surrender to Manhattan law enforcement, the defense attorney said, adding the former president is “not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago.”
Logistics are currently being worked, he said.
Meanwhile, Trump attorney Jim Trusty said Friday he expects that the former president's legal team will file motions to dismiss his indictment before a trial could potentially get underway.
“I would think in very short order, you'll see a motion to dismiss — or several motions to dismiss — talking about this kind of impossible theory of stacking a federal crime into a state misdemeanor, statute of limitations issues and very importantly, the intent to defraud. That's an element of these false record keeping charges. That's just not present here," Trusty told CNN This Morning.
The lawyer said he did not know "about the exact timing" as there isn't a case number yet but he noted that it will "be soon."
"I think this will be something you can expect in days or weeks, not weeks or months," he added.
Tacopina told Good Morning America that the former president "will not be put in handcuffs."
Responding to CNN reporting that Trump has been charged on more than 30 counts related to business fraud, Tacopina said he does not know the nature of the charges against Trump or how many there are, but added, “If it's correct, it means they've taken each transaction, each check, each payment, each entry and made a separate charge.”
Tacopina said he does not know when the charges will be unsealed but suggested it “might likely be Tuesday.”
4 hr 3 min ago
Biden declines to comment on Trump indictment
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
President Joe Biden repeatedly declined to comment on the indictment of former President Donald Trump as he departed the White House this morning.
Remember: There has been no statement from Biden following the news of the indictment. No comment came from the White House and there is little evidence that public posture will change any time soon, even as officials acknowledge they will be closely monitoring any security issues that may develop.
“He’s the president, not a legal analyst,” one Democrat in regular contact with the White House said. “He has an administration to run.”
Biden’s initial silence in the wake of Trump’s indictment isn’t a surprise. While officials inside the West Wing were as surprised as the rest of the country by the news, there was no scramble to prepare anything to release publicly.
Instead, Biden faces a convergence of two clear, if unofficial, animating principles of his first two years in office: don’t engage in ongoing legal cases and don’t get distracted by issues that don’t have a tangible effect on Americans.
The approach is designed, at least in part, to keep the administration’s focus on its priorities and agenda. But the unmistakably clear contrast it creates with Biden’s predecessor is neither subtle nor unintentional as a political message.
Here are some facts on Trump’s "Soros" attack on the Manhattan district attorney
From CNN's Daniel Dale
In the wake of a Manhattan grand jury’s historic decision to indict Donald Trump, the former president and some other prominent Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have invoked liberal billionaire George Soros in their attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump claimed in a statement that Bragg was “hand-picked and funded by George Soros.”
Soros, a longtime supporter of Democratic campaigns, various liberal causes and prosecutors who favor criminal justice reform, has been a frequent target of antisemitic conspiracy theories painting the Jewish philanthropist as a puppetmaster behind various US and international events.
Bragg — a graduate of Harvard Law School, a former federal prosecutor and a former chief deputy attorney general for New York state — won the race for Manhattan district attorney in 2021, and his campaign was supported by the political action committee affiliated with Color of Change, a nonprofit advocacy group – co-founded in 2005 by Van Jones, who later became a CNN commentator – that promotes criminal justice reform among other racial justice causes. The Color of Change PAC, which has backed progressive district attorney candidates around the country, spent slightly over $500,000 supporting Bragg, Color of Change president and PAC spokesperson Rashad Robinson told CNN last week.
The Color of Change PAC has received significant funding from Soros, who has for years been a vocal advocate of criminal justice reform and of progressive district attorney candidates. Soros was the PAC’s biggest donor in the 2021-2022 period, PolitiFact has reported.
Soros spokesperson Michael Vachon told CNN last week: “Between 2016 and 2022, George Soros personally and Democracy PAC (a PAC to which Mr. Soros has contributed funds) have together contributed roughly $4 million to Color of Change’s PAC, including $1 million in May 2021. None of those funds were earmarked for Alvin Bragg’s campaign. George Soros and Alvin Bragg have never meet in person or spoken by telephone, email, Zoom etc. There has been no contact between the two.”
In addition to these donations to the PAC, CNBC reported that another Soros organization, the Open Society Policy Center, gave the main Color of Change nonprofit $7 million in 2021. Open Society spokesperson Thomas Watson told CNN in an email last week that the funding was a five-year grant and part of a publicly announced $220 million investment in racial justice efforts focused on Black-led organizations; Watson said the grant was “in support of (Color of Change’s) social welfare activities, and not earmarked for any specific work. The grant agreement stipulates, among other restrictions, that no OSPC funding can be used for partisan or political activities.”
As PolitiFact has noted, Soros’s son, Jonathan Soros, and Jonathan’s wife, Jennifer Allan Soros, each made $10,000 donations to Bragg’s campaign during the Democratic primary in April 2021. They had made smaller donations, totaling $450, earlier in the year.
Color of Change president says attacks are ‘antisemitic’ and ‘anti-Black’
Robinson said that attacks suggesting Bragg is a puppet of Soros, because of George Soros’s donations to the Color of Change PAC, are not only “antisemitic” but also “anti-Black.”
He said the attack is premised on the idea that “Black people are so incapable of having their own ideas about how to fight for justice” that the Black-led PAC could not have come up with its own strategies.
The ‘$1 million’ figure is exaggerated
Trump claimed last week that Soros spent more than $1 million on Bragg’s campaign, but that figure is inaccurate.
The Color of Change PAC did announce in May 2021, the month that Soros made a $1 million donation to the PAC, that it was planning to spend over $1 million on an independent expenditure campaign in support of Bragg’s candidacy. But the PAC paused the pro-Bragg spending after hearing an uncorroborated allegation against Bragg that it was not able to thoroughly investigate at the time because of legal restrictions on PACs communicating with candidates, Robinson said. It ended up spending about half of what it had planned, Robinson said, and kept the rest of Soros’s donation for other uses.
“Soros didn’t give us money to give to Alvin Bragg. Soros made a donation to Color of Change,” Robinson said.
3 hr 55 min ago
A list of the other notable legal clouds that hang over Donald Trump in 2023
Here’s an updated list of additional notable investigations, lawsuits and controversies:
Mar-a-Lago documents: Did Trump mishandle classified material?
Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at Trump’s resort and into parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
The Justice Department investigation continues into whether documents from the Trump White House were illegally mishandled when they were taken to Mar-a-Lago in Florida after he left office. A federal grand jury has interviewed potential witnesses regarding how Trump handled the documents.
The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said that at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, including some classified records.
Any unauthorized retention or destruction of White House documents could violate a criminal law that prohibits the removal or destruction of official government records, legal experts told CNN.
2020 election and January 6: US Justice Department
Smith’s purview also includes the period after Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and leading up to the insurrection at the US Capitol.
As part of its investigation, the special counsel’s office has sought testimony from a number of key White House insiders, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Aspects of the Justice Department’s probe include the use of so-called fake electors from states that Trump falsely claimed he had won, such as Georgia and Arizona.
Trump has been fighting to keep former advisers from testifying about certain conversations, citing executive and attorney-client privileges to keep information confidential or slow down criminal investigators.
2020 election: Efforts to overturn Georgia results
Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis oversaw a special grand jury investigating what Trump or his allies may have done in their efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia.
Willis, a Democrat, is considering bringing conspiracy and racketeering charges, CNN’s Don Lemon reported Monday.
The probe was launched in 2021 following Trump’s call that January with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he pushed the Republican to “find” votes to overturn the election results.
The grand jury issued a report – which remains mostly under seal – that found there was no widespread voter fraud in the state and also suggested perjury charges be considered against some people who testified.
Overall, the grand jury recommended charges against more than a dozen people, the foreperson said in interviews last month.
Key things to know about what a grand jury is and does
Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf
Following the Manhattan grand jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump, it’s worth looking at the mechanics of what’s going on in the legal system and how the process that applies to everyone is being applied to Trump.
We spoke to Elie Honig, a CNN legal analyst, former federal prosecutor and author of the new book, “Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away With It,” for a refresher on how grand juries and indictments work. Part of our conversation, conducted by phone, is below:
Grand jury vs. trial jury
WOLF: What should we know about the difference between a grand jury and a trial jury?
HONIG: A grand jury decides toindict, meaning to charge a case. A trial jury determines guilt or non-guilt.
A grand jury is bigger, typically 23 members, and the prosecutor only needs the votes of a majority of a grand jury – as opposed to a trial jury, which has to be unanimous.
The standard of proof in a grand jury is lower than a trial jury. In a grand jury, you only have to show probable cause, meaning more likely than not. But of course in a trial setting, you need to show proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
The other thing to know is a grand jury is an almost entirely one-sided process.
Usually the only people allowed in the room at all are the grand jurors, the prosecutors, the witnesses and a court reporter.
In some instances, including New York, there’s a limited right of a potential defendant to present some evidence, but no defense lawyers are allowed in the room.
There’s no cross-examination of the prosecution’s evidence. There’s no presentation of defense evidence.
Close to every time a prosecutor seeks an indictment from a grand jury, he or she will get an indictment from the grand jury.
What is an indictment?
WOLF: How would you define “indictment”?
HONIG: It’s a document setting forthformal charges against the defendant.
Three Trump grand juries
WOLF: We have three grand juries that are top of mind – for election meddling in Georgia, at the federal level for declassified documents and then the Manhattan DA. How much variation is there in grand juries between city, county and federal?
HONIG: There are minor variations, but the basics remain the same.
Here’s an example of one of the minor variations in New York State, but not in the federal system, meaning for DOJ. The defendant does have some limited right to be notified and given a chance to testify or present defense evidence, which we saw play out with Trump and then him asking Robert Costello to testify.
That’s not the case federally. You do not have to give a defendant a chance to testify or present evidence. That’s one slight variation. But the basic fundamentals are the same.
5 hr 13 min ago
Trump was initially asked to surrender in New York today, his lawyer says
From CNN's Paula Reid
Former President Donald Trump was initially asked to turn himself in to authorities in New York today — the day after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him, his defense lawyer Joe Tacopina says.
Tacopina says he's surprised by the timing of the indictment and that more time is needed, as the Secret Service that protects the former president needs to coordinate his surrender in New York.