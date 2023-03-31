Judge signs off on DA request to publicly disclose Trump indictment that was returned, records show

President Donald Trump speaks as his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks on during a March 2020 news briefing at the White House. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In an Instagram Story on Friday morning, Ivanka Trump – who has remained largely silent in political matters concerning her father in the fallout of the 2020 election – expressed gratitude to people “across the political spectrum expressing support and concern” over former President Donald Trump's indictment.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” she posted.

Ivanka Trump was a senior adviser in the Trump administration during his presidency.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, called the indictment "troubling" during an appearance at the FII Institute’s Priority Summit in Miami Beach on Friday.

“I think what was announced last night was also very unprecedented. And as an American, it’s very troubling to me to see the leader of the opposition party be indicted,” Kushner said, according to video posted by Bloomberg News.

“And I think that that shows, obviously, the fear that the Democrats have of Trump and the political strength that he has,” Kushner continued. “And just as a family member, obviously, Ivanka and I love him very much. It’s been hard to watch the opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to – to try to get him, and you know we’ve seen them accuse him of colluding with Russia, we saw them impeach him, we saw them raid his home. And all this is a continuation of that.”

Kushner, who served in the White House during Trump’s administration, added that “what I’ll say is I’ve been by him during a lot of these instances, and it’s only made him stronger – and his resolve to take on big challenges, to fight for change, to fight for the American people, has only gotten stronger.”

Like his wife, Kushner is not involved in his 2024 campaign and has largely steered clear of political matters tied to the former president since he left office.