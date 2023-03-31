How Republican lawmakers are reacting to the indictment of Donald Trump

Sen. John Cornyn walks to the Senate Chambers for a nomination vote at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Some Republican lawmakers are criticizing the Manhattan grand jury's Thursday indictment of Donald Trump. Here's what they're saying:

Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership, told CNN the Trump indictment "looks to me like this is an opportunity for this [district attorney] to try to make headlines and gain publicity.”

Rep. James Comer: The House Oversight Chairman attacked the “political witch-hunt” of former President Donald Trump the day after he was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“One thing that we’re concerned about in Washington, Congressman Jordan and myself, is if there is coordination being conducted here between Merrick Garland, DOJ and all these different entities that are going after Donald Trump,” Comer told Fox on Friday. “This is a political witch-hunt, they are doing everything in their ability to create a narrative that would hurt Donald Trump.”

Comer told CNN that Bragg’s investigation “a political stunt.”

Before the indictment, Comer and two other House Chairman sent a letter requesting testimony and information from Bragg on his investigation.

Sen. John Barrasso: The Senate GOP Conference Chairman called the indictment a "political hit job" in a statement to CNN.

“This is a politically-motivated prosecution by a far-left activist. If it was anyone other than President Trump, a case like this would never be brought. Instead of ordering political hit jobs, New York prosecutors should focus on getting violent criminals off the streets,” he said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The key Trump ally, who is also close to House GOP leadership, tweeted that she plans on traveling to New York City on Tuesday to protest Donald Trump’s indictment – the latest sign of how Republicans are racing to defend the former president.

Greene serves on the House Oversight Committee, one of the key committees trying to investigate the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and told CNN she regularly keeps Trump up to date on their investigative priorities.

Rep. Mike Johnson: Johnson, a member of House Republican leadership, attacked Bragg and said the indictment “all but ensured” former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

“The person denigrating integrity, the integrity of our entire judicial system is Alvin Bragg, this Soros-funded political activist who is occupying the Manhattan DA’s office,” said Johnson on Fox News on Friday. “He’s spending all his time and resources going after the former President. Why? The timing is important, because the President has announced he is running again.”

The indictment has "ensured" that Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee "and likely get reelection" in 2024, Johnson added.

Rep. Barry Moore, a conservative Republican who has endorsed Trump, defended Republicans who have attacked Bragg before seeing any evidence against Trump. Moore said the indictment "smells pretty fishy."

Asked if he would consider re-evaluating after seeing evidence, Moore replied, “I'm open to thinking that. But I'm in the garbage business, you know, and so a lot of times, I know how to spot a pile of garbage, and this thing looks like a pile of garbage.”

He predicted that the indictment could actually help Trump’s presidential chances. Moore himself was indicted and eventually found not guilty on perjury charges in 2014, when he was a member of the Alabama State House.

“After I was indicted, that weekend, we had more people knock doors than any time in our campaign,” he added. “... We did, because the people saw it for what it was. I think the American people see this for what it is.”

