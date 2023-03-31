Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, sources say
From CNN's Gloria Pazmino and Lauren Del Valle
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court around 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNN.
Officials involved in the planning of Trump's appearance are considering pausing all other case activity at the court during the time that the former president is expected to appear, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.
An adjournment of all other matters at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon would reduce the amount of foot traffic in the building for security reasons, the source said.
21 min ago
Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of court appearance on Tuesday, sources say
From CNN's Alayna Treene
Former President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Monday before his arraignment in the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, two sources familiar with this plans tell CNN.
Trump will remain at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate, over the weekend.
2 hr 4 min ago
Trump lashes out at the judge he is expected to appear before next week
From CNN's Kara Scannell and Kristen Holmes
Former President Donald Trump lashed out online at the judge he is expected to appear before Tuesday, accusing Judge Juan Merchan of “railroading” former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in a previous case.
Merchan is the "same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal," Trump wrote.
“He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY," the former president added.
Some context: Merchan oversaw the criminal tax fraud case against Weisselberg and two Trump Organization entities. Weisselberg pleaded guilty and Merchan approved his plea deal, under which Weisselberg would serve five months in jail if he pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and testified truthfully at the trial of the Trump companies. Weisselberg is expected to be released from Rikers Island next month.
The judge warned Weisselberg at his guilty pleas that he could face up to 15 years in prison if he deviated from this agreement.
At sentencing, Merchan said he found it "offensive" that Weisselberg fabricated a paycheck so his wife could receive federal benefits and wished he could have sentenced him to "a much greater" sentence.
During the investigation, the judge held the Trump entities in criminal contempt and fined them $4,000 for failing to comply with multiple grand jury subpoenas. The judge kept his ruling under seal until after the verdict so it wouldn't prejudice the case. The Trump entities were found guilty of multiple counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records. The judge handed down the maximum sentence, a fine of $1.6 million.
1 hr 52 min ago
Pence says Trump indictment will "only serve to further divide" the US
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday called the indictment of former President Donald Trump an "outrage" and a "political prosecution" – echoing his first comments about the matter on CNN last night.
"The unprecedented indictment of the former president of the United States for a campaign finance issue is an outrage, and I think it's clear to the overwhelming majority of American people that this is nothing short of a political prosecution," Pence said at a National Review Institute summit in Washington, DC.
"Every American deserves equal treatment under the law, and I believe the American people will see this for what it is," he said.
Pence argued that the indictment will "only serve to further divide our country" when the US is "facing large intractable challenges at home and abroad," calling for Americans to find ways to come together.
He said that in traveling the country, "nobody" brought up the different legal investigations surrounding Trump – dismissing it as "drama that is an obsession of much of the national media."
Pence said that the key for Republican leaders is to "not to be preoccupied on these issues but to continue to focus on the real challenge facing the American people at home and abroad, and ensure that we elect leadership that will turn this country back to common-sense conservative principles in 2024."
Watch here:
21 min ago
Here's what happens after an indictment — and expected next steps in the Trump case
The charges that the grand jury approved against Trump are currently not public, but here's a look at expected next steps now that there is an indictment:
2 hr 52 min ago
Top 2 Senate Republicans remain silent over Trump — underscoring divides within the party
From CNN's Manu Raju and Nicky Robertson
The top two Senate Republicans have remained silent after the news that former President Donald Trump had been indicted by a New York grand jury.
The silence from Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Whip John Thune underscores the divide within the GOP party over the former president. McConnell and Thune have made no secret about their desire to move past Trump.
Meanwhile, House Republican leaders were quick to jump to defend Thursday night when the news broke. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has credited Trump for helping him win the speakership on the 15th ballot this year, attacked the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
House Republicans have launched an investigation into Bragg’s probe, but Senate GOP Leaders have declined to embrace that effort.
CNN's Ali Zaslav contributed to this report
2 hr 59 min ago
Trump indictment not expected to be unsealed before Tuesday, sources say
Because the filing is under seal and would require a court order to unseal it, prosecutors are not expected to share a copy of the indictment with Trump before the Tuesday court hearing, the source said.
Trump’s legal team also does not expect to obtain or seek to unseal the indictment ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, another source familiar with the matter told CNN.
3 hr 12 min ago
NYPD is monitoring all activity following the Manhattan jury's indictment of Trump, mayor's office says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
The press secretary for New York City Mayor Eric Adams says there are no credible threats to the city at this time following the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump.
The mayor remains in “constant contact” with the NYPD commissioner about all public safety issues, press secretary Fabien Levy tells CNN.
"The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time," he said. "The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe.”
3 hr 23 min ago
Secret Service will meet with New York officials Friday to discuss Trump’s arraignment and security threats
From CNN's John Miller
Members of the Secret Service are meeting Friday with officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD), the District Attorney’s investigators as well as court officers to go over the logistics of the historic arraignment for former President Donald Trump that is currently set for Tuesday, April 4, according to law enforcement sources.
These officials will conduct a walk-through of Trump’s movements, starting with his motorcade, followed by the arrest process, which includes how he will be fingerprinted, his mug shot and then how they will get him to the courtroom for his arraignment, according to the same law enforcement sources.
In addition, law enforcement sources also say authorities are monitoring social media and assessing threats that are being posted against law enforcement, the Manhattan District Attorney Bragg, and his staff. They are also monitoring plans for protests and disorder.