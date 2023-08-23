Audio
Live Updates

The latest on the Georgia 2020 election subversion case

By Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 9:01 AM ET, Wed August 23, 2023
16 min ago

Trump will travel to Georgia for his surrender Thursday evening, according to a source familiar

From Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Georgia for his surrender at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening, sources familiar with plans tell CNN.

Trump will leave his Bedminster golf club in in the afternoon, and return to New Jersey following his surrender. There are no expected events at his club upon his return. His team expects that it will be a quick trip.

Trump's team has also been making arrangements for him to speak to the reporters traveling with him in Georgia, the sources said, though the former president may ultimately choose not to do so.

Trump was expected to take questions from reporters after he was arraigned in Washington, DC, earlier this month, but did not do so. 

17 min ago

Rudy Giuliani says he's on his way to Georgia to surrender

From CNN's Paula Reid and Kristina Sgueglia

Former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani departed his New York residence Wednesday, saying he is heading to Georgia and feeling “very good” about it.

“I’m going to Georgia, and I’m feeling very very good about it, because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he said.

"I'm going to Fulton County to comply with the law which I always do. I don't know if I plead today but if I do, i'll plead not guilty," he added.

This comes as multiple sources say the former New York City mayor is planning to negotiate bond and surrender Wednesday — all in one day — unlike most other defendants who have spread the process across two or more days.

Speaking outside his New York City apartment early Wednesday, he said Trump is just a man who has been proven innocent many times.

“I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent and they have to be proven to be liars,” he said.

“Whether you dislike or you like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning, they’re gonna come for you,” he added. 
23 min ago

Trump and co-defendants have 3 options to post bond in Fulton County

From CNN's Devan Cole

Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case – and when he does the former president will have three different options to pay the $200,000 bond that will keep him from being detained in the facility as his case unfolds. 

District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants until noon Friday to surrender at the jail and a number of them have negotiated so-called bond orders with her office to ensure a speedy surrender process. 

As of Wednesday morning, just four of the defendants had surrendered.

Here's what to know about paying a bond in Fulton County and three different ways to do so to avoid being detained:

  • The first is with cash, which would require the amount to be paid in full at the jail. 
  • The second way is through "commercial surety," in which a defendant would use a professional bonding company. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office publishes an "approved bonding list" for companies it works with. If a defendant goes with this option, the company doesn't actually pay any money to the county, but the defendant would have to pay a fee to the company for using their services. 
  • The third option is the "Fulton County Jail 10% program," which allows a defendant to pay just 10% of their total bond amount — plus fees and other associated costs. 

Trump election attorney John Eastman, who surrendered on Tuesday, went with the 10% option, as did Scott Hall, a professional bondsman in Atlanta, who was charged in the case with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach

The consent bond orders being negotiated between the defendants' attorneys and Willis spell out the conduct a defendant is prohibited from engaging in and specifies the amount of money they have to pay for each count brought against them in the case. 

For Trump, who was charged with 13 crimes in the case, his $200,000 includes $80,000 for allegedly violating Georgia's racketeering act and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 counts brought against him. 

Unlike some of his co-defendants, the former president is explicitly barred in his order from using social media to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

The Fulton County election subversion case marks the first time the release conditions for Trump have included a cash bond and a prohibition on intimidation through social media.

Read more about the process.

27 min ago

A total of 19 people were charged in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case

From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole

An Atlanta-based grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on state charges last week stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.

All of the defendants have until noon ET Friday to voluntarily surrender to authorities, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Trump said he will turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday.

Here are the 19 people charged in the Georgia case, according to the indictment:

  • Donald Trump, former US president
  • Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer
  • Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff
  • John Eastman, Trump lawyer
  • Kenneth Chesebro, pro-Trump lawyer
  • Jeffrey Clark, top Justice Department official
  • Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign lawyer
  • Robert Cheeley, lawyer who promoted fraud claims
  • Mike Roman, Trump campaign official
  • David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector
  • Shawn Still, fake GOP elector
  • Stephen Lee, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers
  • Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump
  • Trevian Kutti, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers
  • Sidney Powell, Trump campaign lawyer
  • Cathy Latham, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach
  • Scott Hall, tied to Coffee County election system breach
  • Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor
  • Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney

Read more about the Georgia 2020 election subversion case here.