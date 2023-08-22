In the latest stage of his transformation from the world’s most powerful man to criminal defendant four times over, the ex-president pledged a $200,000 bond Monday, as he steels for another indignity unthinkable in his White House years.
The spectacle of him being booked at an Atlanta jail – which he said would take place on Thursday – will once again underscore the outlandish circumstances of a former and possibly future president facing multiple criminal trials. Trump’s arrival, sure to whip up a media circus, will trample any breakout moments by his adversaries in the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee Wednesday night. Trump is snubbing an event that he is working hard to overshadow, even wielding the theatrics of his own processing as a criminal defendant in a case that alleges he and 18 others tried to steal the 2020 election.
Trump has turned his humiliations from a previous trio of indictments into grist for his campaign theme that he’s a victim of political persecution. But his treatment in Georgia, which could include mug shots and fingerprints like anyone else accused of a serious crime, will underscore how the fourth case is different – and in ways that could eventually imperil him. This is also the first time his release conditions have included a cash bond.
“Despite the fact we have seen this before, there is no denying the historic nature of it,” Norm Eisen, a CNN legal analyst and former special assistant to President Barack Obama on ethics and government reform, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about the way this surrender will work.
The Georgia indictment could be particularly troublesome to Trump because any powers to freeze proceedings or even pardon himself that he’d regain if elected president next year would only apply if convicted in federal cases. The sweeping indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, would be beyond his reach.
It was not immediately clear whether Trump would put up the cash for bond himself or whether he’d seek to finance it through one of his political fundraising committees that he’s used to pay some of his own legal bills and those of some associates.
Eastman has been facing discipline proceedings in the State Bar of California, in which he could lose his license to practice law in the state. Hearings were set for multiple days this week, but a judge of the State Bar Court of California said on Monday night that Eastman would not be before her on Tuesday and Wednesday because of his forthcoming surrender in Fulton County.
"Based on the recent email exchanges between and with the parties, the court is willing to make certain changes in this week's trial schedule in order to accommodate Dr. Eastman's surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, which the court understands will take place on Wednesday, August 23rd," Judge Yvette Roland wrote in a court order on Monday.
Eastman and others are expected to be arrested at Fulton County's jail, then released on pre-negotiated bond terms. He and others are also expected to enter not guilty pleas soon after.
These are the 19 people charged in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case
From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole
An Atlanta-based grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on state charges last week stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.
All of the defendants have until noon ET Friday to voluntarily surrender to authorities, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.
First Trump co-defendant surrenders in Fulton County jail
From CNN's Zach Cohen and Holmes Lybrand
Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants, has turned himself in to the Fulton County jail, according to the jail’s online database.
Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.
Hall is facing seven charges, including the racketeering count that’s central to Willis’ prosecution, as well as several charges stemming from the Coffee County allegations.
The Fulton County grand jury indictment accuses Hall of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021.
He is the first defendant in the Trump case to surrender.
Earlier, Hall was given an inmate identification number on Tuesday and was detained, according to court records. Yesterday, Hall signed a bond agreement with Willis. He posted 10% cash deposit with the jail and has been released, according to a source.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed that Hall has been released.
Trump says he plans to turn himself in Thursday at the Fulton County jail
From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Jason Morris, Katelyn Polantz, Holmes Lybrand, Jeremy Herb, Devan Cole and Kristen Holmes
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, following his agreement Monday to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions.
“I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming CNN’s earlier reporting from two sources familiar with the plan.
Several co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case have also agreed to the terms of their bond agreements with the district attorney’s office.
Trump’s lawyers Jennifer Little, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg met with the district attorney’s office on Monday before the details of the bond agreement were released. Little, Findling and Goldberg are based in the state. Other Trump lawyers have been working behind the scenes on the approach to the bond and Trump’s forthcoming arrest, including Todd Blanche, who has taken the helm as Trump’s primary defense attorney across his multiple criminal indictments.
The release conditions outlined in Trump’s bond order are more extensive than those laid out in the others approved earlier Monday in the case.
Unlike some of his co-defendants, the former president is explicitly barred in the order from using social media to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.
“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee states.
“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order reads.
The Fulton County election subversion case marks the first time the release conditions for Trump have included a cash bond and a prohibition on intimidation through social media.
Fulton County criminal case marks first time Trump will put up a cash bond
From CNN's Devan Cole
The Fulton County election subversion case marks the first time release conditions for Donald Trump have included a cash bond and a prohibition on intimidation through social media.
The criminal case is the fourth brought against the former president this year.
In the previous cases, the conditions for Trump’s release after arrest and pending trial have been largely routine:
In Florida: In the Mar-a-Lago documents case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump was released on personal recognizance, though there was some pushback from his attorneys on the restrictions that were imposed on his contact with witnesses in that case.
In Washington, DC: Trump also was released on minimal conditions in Smith’s federal election subversion case brought in Washington, DC. Those conditions include not being allowed to communicate with anyone known to be a witness in the case unless through an attorney.
In New York: And in the New York hush money case, Trump was similarly ordered to not communicate about the case with anyone central to it except through one of his attorneys.