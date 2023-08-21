Audio
Storm Hilary batters California

Trump Georgia election case

Russia's war in Ukraine

Trump faces Friday deadline to surrender in Georgia's Fulton County

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, August 21, 2023
1 min ago

Here's how surrenders work at the Fulton County jail – and why Trump’s will be different

From CNN's Sara Murray, Tierney Sneed and Ryan Young

In typical cases in Fulton County, Georgia, police make an arrest, the person arrested is booked into jail and that person must appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours. But the process for defendants who are indicted and face grand jury arrest warrants – as is the case with Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants – works differently.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave the 19 defendants until noon ET on August 25 to surrender voluntarily. While the grand jury issued arrest warrants, those warrants do not become active until the district attorney enters them into the Georgia Crime Information Center, which is the statewide crime database. This is what we expect to happen if someone fails to voluntarily surrender by the deadline.

In the meantime, the attorneys for defendants in the Trump case are expected to negotiate with the district attorney’s office to work out the terms of release and bond for their clients – this is known as a consent bond.

The judge that considers the bond agreement has to consider four factors when deciding whether to approve the bond agreements, attorneys told CNN. The judge has to determine the defendant is not a flight risk, is not likely to commit other felonies pending trial, does not present a danger to the community and is not likely to intimidate witnesses or take other steps to interfere with the case. 

Surrender and booking: According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, all defendants in this case are expected to be booked at the Rice Street Jail. Once a defendant enters the jail and is taken into custody, they are technically “under arrest.” They are not expected to be handcuffed.  

Once defendants are taken into custody, they are expected to be fingerprinted and have their mugshot taken, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Normally, those taken into custody are thoroughly searched by a jail deputy. In the past, though, some high-profiled defendants who have voluntarily surrendered were not subjected to that thorough body search. We don’t know if anyone related to the Trump case would be subjected to this search.

Defendants typically undergo a medical screening and receive a pre-trial consultation to determine whether they can sign out on their own recognizance. It’s unclear if that will happen with Trump and his co-defendants.

For a typical defendant, the booking process can take hours, much of which is spent waiting around for their turn to be booked.

But attorneys told CNN the process could move more swiftly for VIP defendants in the Trump case. They could theoretically be processed within 15 minutes if officials at the jail want to swiftly move them in and get them out.

If the defendants have a bond agreement in place, they will be processed and then released. If defendants do not have a bond agreement in place, they will be kept in custody.

The jail is open 24/7 and defendants can turn themselves in at any time. Some may try to coordinate with the sheriff’s office before they arrive in order to expedite the process.

In Trump’s case, we expect Secret Service to coordinate with the sheriff’s office ahead of time. 

Once bonded out, a typical defendant would exit through the front door. It’s not clear if that will be the case here. High-profile defendants in the past have been allowed to exit through an alternate intake entrance – one that is less accessible to the public and media once driven beyond the gate.   

Read more about surrenders at the Fulton County jail here.

16 min ago

Analysis: Trump’s expected Georgia surrender and debate no-show shatter campaign conventionality

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The already logic-shattering 2024 White House race is expected to make an extraordinary detour through an Atlanta jail this week, with Donald Trump due to turn himself in over his fourth indictment – for alleged election meddling in Georgia.

The GOP front-runner is expected to surrender, potentially for fingerprinting and a mug shot, on Thursday or Friday, a senior law enforcement source told CNN. That’ll be just hours after the first GOP debate on Wednesday – normally an early defining moment in any campaign, but one that will be overshadowed by Trump’s decision to skip it and his expected appearance at the Fulton County jail soon after. The potential juxtaposition of Trump’s appearance in Georgia with the first debate will show how every aspect of the political calendar is being entangled in Trump’s legal peril and the unprecedented government effort to try a former president – and potential major party nominee – over his effort to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Just as no other candidate facing nearly 100 criminal charges across four cases could even think about running for president, no other GOP leader could confidently snub a prime-time television debate and turn his no-show into an argument for his inevitability. But Trump – as with his attempt to use criminal indictments to advance a political career that has always prospered amid perceptions that he’s being unfairly treated – is changing all the rules of campaigning once again.

rump’s announcement on Sunday that he wouldn’t show up for the debate in Milwaukee suggests he didn’t think it worth the risk since he has such a significant lead in most primary polling. His legal quagmire is likely to yet again dominate the GOP race, drowning out rivals who have so far largely failed to exploit Trump’s four indictments. Any post-debate bounce for the other candidates from what would normally be critical prime-time exposure is likely to be immediately overtaken by media coverage if Trump shows up at the Fulton County jail for his expected arrest, processing and release.

And Trump is already using his anticipated trip to Georgia as a political weapon, sending out a fundraising appeal on Sunday referencing a Washington Post report about a “violent Atlanta jail with crumbling walls” and accusing Democrats of adopting the totalitarian policies of Soviet and Chinese tyrants Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. The email was consistent with Trump’s use of inflammatory language to attack his political foes and to maintain the cash flow that is helping to pay his legal bills.

Read the full analysis.

27 min ago

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows asks federal court for Georgia charges to be dismissed

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, DC, in October 2020.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, DC, in October 2020. Al Drago/Reuters/File

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has asked a federal court to order all charges against him brought by Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors last week to be dismissed, since he says the charges relate to his then-role in the federal government.

In a weekend filing, Meadows argues he should have immunity from the state’s 2020 election interference criminal case because he was carrying out his duties as a federal official working for then-President Donald Trump. The filing argues that his actions arose only because he was serving Trump as a close White House adviser.

It and earlier filings showcase how aggressively Meadows appears to be fighting for his own protections, highlighting his separation from Trump. CNN previously reported Meadows’ lawyers cut off coordination with Trump’s attorneys months ago, and sources say they are maintaining the split.

Meadows’ attorneys point out in the Saturday filing that he is not accused of violating any federal law in the special counsel’s federal indictment against Trump – nor is he alluded to as a co-conspirator.

In the Trump White House, “Mr. Meadows served a critically important advice-and-assist function that has been firmly entrenched in federal law for nearly 100 years,” his attorneys wrote to a judge Saturday about the Georgia charges. “The conduct charged here falls squarely within the scope of Mr. Meadows’s duties as Chief of Staff and the federal policy underlying that role.”

Georgia prosecutors accuse Meadows of connecting with officials in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, as well as with others in the White House, on Trump’s behalf to discuss the election and Electoral College certification of the presidency. That included arranging phone calls between Trump and Georgia officials after the election. Meadows has not yet appeared before a court to enter a plea.

Read more here.

26 min ago

Trump is expected to surrender to Fulton County jail on Thursday or Friday

From CNN's Ryan Young and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn

The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 16, 2023.
The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 16, 2023. Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender himself to the Fulton County jail at the end of this week – on Thursday or Friday, a senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the surrender told CNN.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged last week in connection with a plot to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia. After the 41-count indictment was unsealed, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set an August 25 deadline for their surrender.

Negotiations between Trump’s lawyers and Willis’ prosecutors are expected to continue into this week, ahead of the surrender deadline. The exact timing of Trump’s surrender remains unclear.

Trump’s expected surrender in Georgia comes the same week as the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. The former president, however, is planning to skip the event and instead sit for an interview with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, multiple sources familiar with his plans told CNN. Trump confirmed Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate this week.

The former president now faces a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases. His surrender and arraignment in Georgia are expected to look different from those in his previous three criminal cases. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has previously suggested he wants to treat Trump and the others named in the indictment similar to any other defendant. This could mean that they would have mugshots taken and be fingerprinted.

According to the indictment, Trump is accused of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” that was part of a broad conspiracy to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat. The group of defendants named in the Georgia indictment includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The US Secret Service has been onsite at the Fulton County Jail for the last several weeks working with the Fulton County Sheriff Department and the city of Atlanta in planning for the former president’s surrender, a USSS spokesperson told CNN.