Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four counts in federal court in Washington, DC, on Thursday afternoon.
He was indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
This is Trump's third arrest in four months.
Here's what to know about the day's events:
- What happened: Trump traveled from his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort to Washington, DC, with two of his lawyers. When he arrived at the courthouse, he was placed under arrest and processed. During the arraignment, after Trump was sworn in, the judge asked him a few questions, including his name and his age. When asked how he pleaded to the counts in the indictment, Trump pleaded not guilty to the four charges. He was released from custody pending trial.
- What it was like in court: Special counsel Jack Smith was present in the courtroom. He and Trump were seated about 15 feet apart and exchanged several glances as they waited for the hearing to start, according to sources inside. More than 50 members of the press, public and court staff were also in the room along with Secret Service and other security. Seven judges from the court observed the proceedings in the back row.
- What Trump said: After leaving the courthouse, Trump gave brief remarks to reporters on the tarmac before boarding his plane back to New Jersey. He criticized the latest charges and said the indictment was “persecution of a political opponent." He added, "This is a very sad day for America." It was the first time he spoke publically since the indictment was handed down on Tuesday.
- The judges: The former president appeared before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Handling the case going forward will be federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan who has repeatedly spoken out in very strong terms against the efforts to overturn the election and disrupt the transfer of power. She was randomly appointed to oversee the special counsel’s criminal case but is no stranger to January 6 litigation.
- Security: Security was tight outside and inside the federal courthouse where Trump was arraigned. DC’s Metropolitan Police Department led security in the district while US Secret Service oversaw the protection of the former president and the US Marshals Service ran security inside the courthouse. After the arraignment, law enforcement officials continued to monitor protests but did not see any major issues.
- What's next: The next hearing in the election subversion case is set for August 28 at 10 a.m. ET. The proceeding will happen before Judge Chutkan who intends to set the trial date. The Trump team requested this day which was the latest of the three options offered by the magistrate judge.