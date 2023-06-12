Trump is expected to appear in court tomorrow. Here's what we know about the process
Former President Donald Trump, who faces a total of 37 counts in a federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents after he left office, is expected to travel to Miami today to meet his lawyers ahead of his court appearance tomorrow.
Former Attorney General Barr calls Trump's second indictment "very damning"
From CNN’s Sam Fossum
Former Attorney General William Barr called the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump "very damning" and said the counts he is facing are "solid."
"I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were frankly," he told Fox News Sunday, adding that the former president had "no right to maintain them and retain them. And he kept them in a way in Mar-a-Lago, that anyone who really cares about national security — their stomach would churn at it."
Barr, who served as the attorney general in the Trump administration, also dismissed Trump's claims that he is being targeted and unfairly treated by the federal government in their case against him for retaining classified documents.
"This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous. Yes, he's been a victim in the past. Yes, his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims. And I've been at his side defending against them when he is a victim. But this is much different. He's not a victim here. He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has," Barr said.
28 min ago
Trump is expected to travel to Miami today
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Miami Monday ahead of his Tuesday court appearance, two sources familiar with his travel told CNN.
He is expected to meet with lawyers and discuss a new Florida-based legal team. He is expected to stay at his Doral resort Monday night.
28 min ago
Here are some of the key takeaways from the 44-page federal indictment of Donald Trump
From CNN staff
The federal indictment against Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, was unsealed Friday, providing more details about the special counsel’s investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents.
Trump faces a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, according to the indictment.
The former president, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to appear in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
Here's what else we learned:
Sensitive information: The classified documents that Trump supposedly stored in boxes at Mar-a-Lago included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities, US nuclear programs and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to a military attack, the indictment said. Some were classified at the highest levels and some were so sensitive they required special handling, according to the indictment.
Sharing classified documents: Trump is accused of showing classified documents on two occasions to others, according to the indictment. One of those occasions was a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump “showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared by the Defense Department." He also showed a classified map related to a military operation at Bedminster in August or September 2021.
Where documents were stored: Trump allegedly kept classified documents in various places at Mar-a-Lago, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room." Other classified documents were found spilled out of the boxes onto the floor of the storage room.
How documents were moved: Boxes were initially stored in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors alleged, before Nauta moved some of them to a business center at the estate in March 2021. The indictment alleges some movement of the documents was directed by Trump. According to the indictment, two people who worked for Trump discussed over text message whether they were able to move boxes holding classified documents.
Alleged attempts to conceal documents: Trump told his attorney to tell the Justice Department that he didn’t have the documents sought by the subpoena, prosecutors say in the indictment. In addition, it alleges Trump directed Nauta to move documents to hide them from Trump’s own attorneys and FBI agents and even suggested to his lawyer to “hide or destroy documents” sought by the subpoena. It also said Nauta lied to investigators about moving boxes.