Trump's federal indictment

Russia's war in Ukraine

Latest on federal indictment against Donald Trump

By Andrew Menezes, Mike Hayes and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:26 AM ET, Sun June 11, 2023
16 min ago

Trump rails against indictment in his first public remarks since its unsealing

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his federal indictment as “election interference,” telling Georgia Republicans it represented an abuse of power by the Biden administration.

“This is a political hit job. Republicans are treated far different at the Justice Department than Democrats,” said Trump, who offered no evidence for his claims, at a state GOP convention in Columbus.

The remarks were his first public response since the DOJ unsealed its indictment laying out the government’s case that the former president and an aide mishandled classified documents.

Trump, who faces a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, told the Georgia audience that any other Republican at the top of the party’s 2024 ticket would face similar scrutiny and legal challenges.

“Somebody else? They’re not going to withstand that fire,” he said.

Trump, who is expected to address a GOP convention in North Carolina later Saturday, denied wrongdoing and described the probe as “a sad day for the country.”

“Our people are angry,” he said of his second indictment in less than three months, with probes into election interference efforts in Georgia and his actions surrounding January 6, 2021, in Washington threatening to pose further legal troubles.

He again described special counsel Jack Smith as “deranged” and said the case against him was a “joke.”

Walt Nauta was traveling with Trump in Georgia Saturday: Trump’s body man, who was federally indicted alongside the former president, traveled with him Saturday, according to the press pool.

Nauta faces six counts, including several obstruction and concealment-related charges stemming from his alleged actions around the mishandling of classified documents.

The former president is scheduled to appear Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Miami, where he will be read the charges against him.

CNN's Kristen Holmes contributed reporting.

What we learned from the unsealed federal indictment against Donald Trump

From CNN staff

Boxes of classified documents are stored inside a bathroom and shower inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment.
Boxes of classified documents are stored inside a bathroom and shower inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. US District Court/Southern District of Florida

The federal indictment against Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, was unsealed Friday, providing more details about the special counsel’s investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents.

Trump faces a total of 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, according to the indictment.

The former president, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to appear in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what else we learned:

  • Sensitive information: The classified documents that Trump supposedly stored in boxes at Mar-a-Lago included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities, US nuclear programs and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to a military attack, the indictment said. Some were classified at the highest levels and some were so sensitive they required special handling, according to the indictment. 
  • Sharing classified documents: Trump is accused of showing classified documents on two occasions to others, according to the indictment. One of those occasions was a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump “showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared by the Defense Department." He also showed a classified map related to a military operation at Bedminster in August or September 2021.
  • Where documents were stored: Trump allegedly kept classified documents in various places at Mar-a-Lago, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room." Other classified documents were found spilled out of the boxes onto the floor of the storage room.
  • How documents were moved: Boxes were initially stored in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors alleged, before Nauta moved some of them to a business center at the estate in March 2021. The indictment alleges some movement of the documents was directed by Trump. According to the indictment, two people who worked for Trump discussed over text message whether they were able to move boxes holding classified documents.  
  • Alleged attempts to conceal documents: Trump told his attorney to tell the Justice Department that he didn’t have the documents sought by the subpoena, prosecutors say in the indictment. In addition, it alleges Trump directed Nauta to move documents to hide them from Trump’s own attorneys and FBI agents and even suggested to his lawyer to “hide or destroy documents” sought by the subpoena. It also said Nauta lied to investigators about moving boxes.
What you should know know about Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the probe

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb, Katelyn Polantz and Chandelis Duster

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on the unsealed indictment against Donald Trump at the Justice Department on Friday.
Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on the unsealed indictment against Donald Trump at the Justice Department on Friday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades.

Smith’s experience ranges from prosecuting a sitting US senator to bringing cases against gang members who were ultimately convicted of murdering New York City police officers. In recent years, Smith has prosecuted war crimes at The Hague. His career in multiple parts of the Justice Department, as well as in international courts, has allowed him to keep a relatively low-profile in the oftentimes brassy legal industry.

In a statement following his announcement, Smith pledged to conduct the investigations “independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” Smith said.

A career prosecutor: Smith began his career as an assistant district attorney with the New York County District Attorney’s Office in 1994. He worked in the Eastern District of New York in 1999 as an assistant US attorney, where he prosecuted cases including civil rights violations and police officers murdered by gangs, according to the Justice Department.

As a prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York, one of Smith’s biggest and most high-profile cases was prosecuting gang member Ronell Wilson for the murder of two New York City police department detectives during an undercover gun operation in Staten Island.

Wilson was convicted and sentenced to death, the first death penalty case in New York at the time in 50 years, though a judge later found he was ineligible for the death penalty.

Moe Fodeman, who worked with Smith at EDNY, called him "one of the best trial lawyers I have ever seen."

Read more about Smith's career here.

As a prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York, one of Smith’s biggest and most high-profile cases was prosecuting gang member Ronell Wilson for the murder of two New York City police department detectives during an undercover gun operation in Staten Island.

Wilson was convicted and sentenced to death, the first death penalty case in New York at the time in 50 years, though a judge later found he was ineligible for the death penalty.

Moe Fodeman, who worked with Smith at EDNY, called him “one of the best trial lawyers I have ever seen.”

Read more about Smith's career here.