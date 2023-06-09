Audio
3 min ago

A timeline of the special counsel's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified documents

CNN's Marshall Cohen, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz

The federal criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents led to Thursday's indictment. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

The indictment hasn’t been unsealed yet, so details of the charges aren’t publicly available. But the investigation – led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith – revolves around sensitive government papers that Trump held onto after his White House term ended in January 2021. The special counsel has also examined whether Trump or his aides obstructed the investigation.

Here’s a timeline of the important developments in the blockbuster investigation.

May 2021: An official from the National Archives and Records Administration contacts Trump’s team after realizing that several important documents weren’t handed over before Trump left the White House. The missing documents include some of Trump’s correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the map of Hurricane Dorian that Trump infamously altered with a sharpie pen.

July 2021: In a taped conversation, Trump acknowledges that he still has a classified Pentagon document about a possible attack against Iran, according to CNN reporting. This indicates that Trump understood that he retained classified material after leaving the White House. The special counsel later obtained this audiotape, a key piece of evidence in his inquiry.

Fall 2021: NARA grows frustrated with the slow pace of document turnover after several months of conversations with the Trump team.

January 18, 2022: After months of discussions with Trump’s team, NARA retrieves 15 boxes of Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

February 9, 2022: NARA asks the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records and whether he violated the Presidential Records Act and other laws related to classified information. The Presidential Records Act requires all records created by a sitting president to be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administration.

April 7, 2022: NARA publicly acknowledges for the first time that the Justice Department is involved, and news outlets report that prosecutors have launched a criminal probe into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

May 11, 2022: The Justice Department subpoenas Trump, demanding all documents with classification markings that are still at Mar-a-Lago.

June 3, 2022: Federal investigators, including a top Justice Department counterintelligence official, visit Mar-a-Lago to deal with the subpoena for remaining classified documents. Trump lawyer Christina Bobb signs a sworn affidavit inaccurately asserting that there aren’t any more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

August 8, 2022: The FBI executes a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago – a major escalation of the investigation. Federal agents found more than 100 additional classified documents at the property. The search was the first time in American history that a former president’s home was searched as part of a criminal investigation.

August 12, 2022: Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approves the unsealing of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and its property receipt, at the Justice Department’s request and after Trump’s lawyers agree to the release. The warrant reveals the Justice Department is looking into possible violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records, as part of its investigation.

August 22, 2022: Trump files a federal lawsuit seeking the appointment of a third-party attorney known as a “special master” to independently review the materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. This was granted on September 5, 2022, and senior Judge Raymond Dearie was appointed on September 15, 2022, to be the special master.

November 18, 2022: Special counsel Jack Smith is appointed to take over the investigation.

Spring 2023: A string of Trump employees and aides testify before the special counsel’s grand jury in Washington, DC.

March 25, 2023: Evan Corcoran, the lead Trump attorney, testifies before the grand jury in Washington, DC. He later recused himself from handling the Mar-a-Lago matter.

June 2023: The first public indications emerge that the special counsel is using a second grand jury in Miami to gather evidence. Multiple witnesses testify in front of the Miami-based panel, CNN reported.

June 7, 2023: News outlets report that the Justice Department recently sent a “target letter” to Trump, formally notifying him that he’s a target of the investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents.

June 8, 2023: News outlets report that Trump has been indicted in connection with the classified documents investigation. Trump also says in a social media post that the Justice Department informed his attorneys that he was indicted – and called the case a “hoax.”

CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Casey Gannon contributed to this report.

2 min ago

Trump is being charged in Miami, not Washington, DC. Here's why

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Media tents are set up outside the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Thursday.
Media tents are set up outside the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Thursday. Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Federal officials were scrambling with the logistics of how to prosecute former President Donald Trump in Miami. There had long been an assumption that federal charges against him would be in Washington.

However, it does make some sense for the case to be in Florida: That’s where Trump now lives most of the year, and it is also where the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago home and carted away boxes containing classified material.

There are other reasons, too. Trump has dismissed legal setbacks in New York – his company was convicted of tax evasion and he was found liable for sexual abuse – with the argument that New Yorkers are politically opposed to him.

That argument will be more difficult in Florida, a state he won in both 2016 and 2020, although President Joe Biden carried Miami-Dade County.

“The fact that this is being charged in Florida is enormously significant,” said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig. “Legally, I think it’s the right move by DOJ, because they’re going to avoid a messy question about venue.”
4 min ago

Biden is not expected to weigh in on the Trump indictment

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

During a news conference on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said: "You'll notice, I have never once — not one single time — suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do on whether to bring any charges or not bring any charges. I'm honest." Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
During a news conference on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said: “You’ll notice, I have never once — not one single time — suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do on whether to bring any charges or not bring any charges. I’m honest.” Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The last time former President Donald Trump was indicted, Joe Biden left the White House the next day intent on going about his schedule without wading into the matter.

As Trump is indicted a second time, President Joe Biden is planning to do the same – an intentional demonstration of calm and normalcy amid the continuing chaos of his predecessor.

That’s because he and his aides believe doing so would only lend grist to Trump’s claim that he’s the victim of a political “witch hunt.” Biden doesn’t want to be baited into providing Trump any fuel for his allegations, people familiar with his thinking said. And he remains firmly of the belief that sitting presidents should not comment on legal matters.

It’s a situation Biden and his team know they must handle carefully.

“You’ll notice, I have never once – not one single time – suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do on whether to bring any charges or not bring any charges. I’m honest,” Biden said at a news conference Thursday.

Biden is hoping to project an air of competence and authority as a contrast to the chaos that has accompanied Trump for years. That comparison could hardly be starker this week.

34 min ago

Trump admits on tape he didn't declassify "secret information"

From CNN's Paula Reid and Jeremy Herb

Then-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, in 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/File)
Then-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, in 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged on tape in a 2021 meeting that he had retained “secret” military information that he had not declassified, according to a transcript of the audio recording obtained by CNN.

“As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t,” Trump says, according to the transcript.

CNN obtained the transcript of a portion of the meeting where Trump is discussing a classified Pentagon document about attacking Iran. In the audio recording, which CNN previously reported was obtained by prosecutors, Trump says that he did not declassify the document he’s referencing, according to the transcript.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Details from the indictment have not been made public, so it unknown whether any of the seven counts refer to the recorded 2021 meeting. Still, the tape is significant because it shows that Trump had an understanding the records he had with him at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House remained classified.

Publicly, Trump has claimed that all the documents he brought with him to his Florida residence are declassified, while he’s railed against the special counsel’s investigation as a political witch hunt attempting to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

Read more here.

15 min ago

Trump pre-taped a video response to the indictment before hearing from Justice Department

From CNN's Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump reacts to his indictment during a video posted to Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump reacts to his indictment during a video posted to Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Before the Department of Justice had officially informed Donald Trump of the federal indictment, the former president and his team had already pre-recorded a video response in anticipation, sources tell CNN. 

Shortly after learning that he had been charged in the special counsel's classified documents probe, Trump posted the video on Truth Social, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell CNN. 

The sources said they had planned to get ahead of the news of the indictment — an apparent effort to control the news cycle as much as possible once charges were announced, a move we've seen Trump implement repeatedly while president.

One source added that we should expect to hear more from Trump and his team in the coming days, though it has still not been decided whether the former president will deliver live remarks prior to his pre-planned campaign stops in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday. Another source familiar with the planning said the team was still determining if and when Trump would address this publicly. 

Multiple sources have said that any public appearance by Trump is likely to mirror what was seen after the Manhattan indictment, when the former president gave remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort after his arraignment.

46 min ago

Trump's attorney confirms former president faces 7-count indictment

From CNN's Kaanita Iyer

Trump attorney Jim Trusty appears on CNN on Thursday night. CNN
Trump attorney Jim Trusty appears on CNN on Thursday night. CNN

Donald Trump's attorney Jim Trusty confirmed Thursday night that the former president has been charged with seven counts – and revealed that the charges “break out from an Espionage Act charge.”

"It does have some language in it that suggests what the seven charges would be. Not 100% clear that all of those are separate charges, but they basically break out from an Espionage Act charge," he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Trusty called the espionage charge “ludicrous,” and added that there are also “several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges.”

He said his team did not get a copy of the indictment but instead received a summons via email. Trusty refused to reveal when his team received the initial letter from the Justice Department that listed Trump as a target of their investigation.

He confirmed that Trump will appear in court Tuesday but would not say which attorneys will be present with the former president.

54 min ago

Donald Trump faces another historic indictment. Here's what you need to know

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Waco, Texas, in March. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Waco, Texas, in March. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

The federal indictment is the second time that Trump has been charged criminally this year. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

But the special counsel indictment marks a new and more perilous legal phase for Trump, who is running for president again in 2024 while facing criminal charges in two jurisdictions – and with two additional investigations into his conduct still underway.

Here's a breakdown of what's going on in Florida and what we know about the fast-developing situation: 

  • The investigation: Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago resort and elsewhere. His team is trying to determine if Trump or his aides committed crimes by keeping the documents after his presidency. Those were sensitive government documents that Trump had no legal right to hold on to, prosecutors have said in court filings.
  • The charges: Trump is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements. The indictment remains sealed, and the Justice Department has not made any formal announcement.
  • Trump denies wrongdoing: Trump denies all wrongdoing and says the probe is political. In a four-minute video, he repeated many of his past claims — including that the Justice Department is being weaponized and that investigations into his alleged misconduct are “election interference.”
  • Why Florida? As part of the inquiry, witnesses have testified to grand juries in both Washington, DC, and Miami. Prosecutors can't simply file charges wherever they please: They need to establish that they have the proper venue, and they need to connect part of the crime to where the case is filed. A significant amount of the conduct under investigation occurred in Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach. Smith faced hurdles if he wanted to bring the case in DC instead of Florida, where the jury pool might be more friendly to Trump.
  • How this differs from other recent cases: President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence both recently found classified papers at their homes from their time as vice president — it's a common occurrence in White House transitions. But Trump's case appears to be far more serious, because of the sheer volume of classified records involved, and because of his repeated efforts to stymie federal officials who tried to claw back the materials.
  • What's next? Trump says he was “summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.” Now Trump will face federal charges from the special counsel at the same time that he is trying to unseat President Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election.

You can read more here, including details about the pair of grand juries involved in the case, and the specific laws Trump may have violated.

CNN's Paula Reid, Kristen Holmes, Jeremy Herb and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

52 min ago

Trump indictment in classified documents probe comes just months after being charged in separate New York case

From CNN's Dan Berman

Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courtroom with his defense team in April. Seth Wenig/Pool/AP/File
Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courtroom with his defense team in April. Seth Wenig/Pool/AP/File

Former President Donald Trump was charged in a Manhattan criminal court with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his role in a hush money payment scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels late in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president surrendered and was placed under arrest on April 4, before he was arraigned in a historic and unprecedented court appearance, at which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accuse Trump of falsifying business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment has sent shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters.

The $130,000 payment was paid by former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump years earlier.Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and says the probe by Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated. Trump is now seeking to move the case to federal court.

Other legal woes: Also in Manhattan, a federal jury found Trump sexually abused former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and awarded her about $5 million in the battery and defamation civil case.

In Atlanta, a select grand jury has investigated the efforts by Trump and allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia in 2020.

Read about additional Trump legal challenges here.

13 min ago

Here's what you should know about the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

From CNN's Dan Berman

Spcial counsel Jack Smith has been overseeing the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s resort and into parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Justice Department investigation has looked into whether documents from the Trump White House were illegally mishandled when they were taken to Mar-a-Lago in Florida after he left office. A federal grand jury has interviewed potential witnesses regarding how Trump handled the documents.

Agents first subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage last summer, before the August search by the FBI. But as more classified documents were found through the end of last year, investigators sought more surveillance footage from the Trump Organization, sources tell CNN.

That included an additional subpoena after the FBI search in August and a request from the Justice Department for the Trump Organization to preserve additional footage in late October, according to one of the sources.

The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said that at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, including some classified records.

Any unauthorized retention or destruction of White House documents could violate a criminal law that prohibits the removal or destruction of official government records, legal experts told CNN.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Kaitlan Collins contributed reporting to this post.