Raskin: "We defended our House" 

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin hailed Democrats' efforts to convict former President Trump as the "most bipartisan presidential impeachment in the history of the United States," and said Democrats successfully defended Congress from Trump's attack.
"Trump stormed our House with the mob he incited and we defended our House," said Raskin. "He violated out Constitution and we defended the Constitution."
"They tried to trash our democracy and we revived it, and we protected," he added.
Raskin then pointed to remarks made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shortly after the acquittal as proof that they had succeeded in making their argument.
"Senator Mitch McConnell just went to the floor, essentially to say that we made our case on the facts, that he believed that Donald Trump was practically and morally responsible for inciting the events of January 6th. He described it as we did, as a disgraceful dereliction of duty, a desertion of his office."
Watch the moment here: