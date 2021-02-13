Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Donald Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:34 p.m. ET, February 13, 2021
1 min ago

Raskin: "We defended our House" 

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

House impeachment managers led by Rep. Jamie Raskin walk out of the Senate Chamber in the Capitol at the end of the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, February 13, in Washington DC. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin hailed Democrats' efforts to convict former President Trump as the "most bipartisan presidential impeachment in the history of the United States," and said Democrats successfully defended Congress from Trump's attack.

"Trump stormed our House with the mob he incited and we defended our House," said Raskin. "He violated out Constitution and we defended the Constitution."

"They tried to trash our democracy and we revived it, and we protected," he added. 

Raskin then pointed to remarks made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shortly after the acquittal as proof that they had succeeded in making their argument.

"Senator Mitch McConnell just went to the floor, essentially to say that we made our case on the facts, that he believed that Donald Trump was practically and morally responsible for inciting the events of January 6th. He described it as we did, as a disgraceful dereliction of duty, a desertion of his office."

Watch the moment here:

32 min ago

What the scene was like in the Senate during the final vote 

From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky via pool

Republicans Sens. Tim Scott and Ben Sasse were sitting in the back of the chamber talking ahead of the final vote and appeared to be guessing who would vote. Scott kept flashing the No. 5 with his hand.

When the vote started, Republican Sen. Susan Collins closed the folder on her desk. After she voted guilty, she stared straight ahead. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski did the same after her "guilty" vote – she looked straight ahead, jaw set.

When Sen. Bill Cassidy voted, he stood up, black bag laying on top of his desk, both hands on top of it, and said “guilty.” Cassidy left the room while the "R's" were being called, at around when Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen was voting.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer glared at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when the Republican voted to acquit Trump.

Republican Sen. John Thune, who ultimately voted not guilty, looked visibly uncomfortable the entire time. His head was in his hands, and he clasped and unclasped his hands several times. He shook his feet beneath him.

When Thune finally voted, his “not guilty” was done in barely audible volume. Murkowski, who sits behind him, shot a glare at the back of his head. 

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who sits behind Republican Sen. Richard Burr, went to Burr when the vote was over and patted him on the back and they started briefly chatting. 

On his way out, Burr walked by Sasse, grabbed his arm, and they chatted, almost whispering, for a minute or two.

More on today's vote: The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict. 

But the seven Republican senators who voted against former President Trump amounted to a number higher than even Trump's legal team had expected, marking a stark departure from the first impeachment trial where only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, found Trump guilty.

42 min ago

Leahy, the trial presiding officer, says he worked hard to be impartial

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Sen. Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate Chamber after presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday, February 13. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, said he understands the important role he played as presiding judge and he worked as hard as he could to be impartial.

“Well, I’ve presided over hundreds of hours before. Nothing like this I, I realized the significance,” he said.

When asked about the seven Republicans who voted to convict, Leahy demurred. “I don’t want to comment on that, I just tried to be as impartial as I possible could in that position.”

38 min ago

Why McConnell says he voted not guilty

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Source: Senate TV

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said if former President Trump was still in office, "I would have carefully considered whether the House managers proved their specific charge."

"But after intense reflection, I believe the best constitutional reading shows that Article II Section 4 exhausts the set of persons who can legitimately be impeached, tried or convicted. It's the president, it's the vice president and civil officers. We have no power to convict and disqualify a former office holder who is now a private citizen," McConnell said.

"Donald Trump's no longer the president. Likewise, the provision states that officers subject to impeachment and conviction shall be removed from office if convicted," he said, emphasizing "from office."

McConnell did not count out the possibility of Trump being tried in civil or criminal courts.

"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen unless the statute of limitations is run, still liable for everything he did while in office. Didn't get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one," he said. 

McConnell said the Senate's decision to acquit Trump does not condone the violence on Jan. 6.

"It simply shows that senators did what the former President failed to do. We put our constitutional duty first," he said.

As Senate majority leader last month, McConnell rebuffed calls by Senate Democrats for a speedy trial during Trump's final days in office.

Watch:

49 min ago

McConnell: "Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking" Capitol riot

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, February 13. Senate TV

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Jan. 6 Capitol attack a “disgrace.” 

"They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth. Because he was angry. He had lost an election. Former President Trump's actions preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty," McConnell said.

"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President," he added.

McConnell said there were "wild myths" about election fraud, but he said he defended Trump's right to bring any complaints to the legal system.

"As I stood up and said clearly at that time, the election was settled. It was over. But that just really opened a new chapter of even wilder, wilder and more unfounded claims," he said. "The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things."

Trump "did not do his job" to end the Jan. 6 violence, McConnell said.

McConnell called the Trump defense team invoking Trump's voters during the impeachment trial "as a human shield against criticism."

Watch:

1 hr 11 min ago

Here's how Trump's team reacted to his acquittal

From CNN's Pamela Brown

A source on former President Trump's team reacted to the acquittal, saying, “Wow, phew."

The source expressed relief Democrats did not ultimately call witnesses because they had heard some Republicans were on the fence and they were waiting to hear from witnesses.

The source says they were expecting five or six Republicans to vote for impeachment, but the final vote that included seven GOP members voting to impeach was "unexpected and a shock." 

1 hr 21 min ago

GOP Sen. Cassidy says he voted to convict Trump because "he is guilty"

From CNN's Alex Rogers

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he voted to convict former President Trump “because he is guilty.”

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” Cassidy said in a statement released after his vote.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump was ultimately acquitted as Democrats failed to get enough Republicans to join them in convicting Trump.

1 hr 26 min ago

Here's what Trump said after his second acquittal

 

Former President Trump just released a statement following the Senate vote to acquit him in his second impeachment trial.

Part of the statement read:

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate."

Trump also thanked his legal team and "all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," in the statement.

1 hr 11 min ago

Schumer blasts Trump's acquittal as "un-American"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tore into the Senate's decision to acquit former President Trump, calling the vote "un-American" and insulting to patriots who gave their lives for our republic over the centuries.

"The former President inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that President in power," he said, speaking moments after the upper chamber had voted to acquit Trump.

"There is nothing, nothing more un-American than that," he continued. "There is nothing, nothing more antithetical to our democracy... insulting to the generations of Americans patriots who gave their lives to defend our form of government."

Schumer went on to say the events of Jan. 6, would be Trump's "final terrible legacy" and the 57 Republicans who voted to acquit would be forever linked to that legacy. 

"Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away," he said. 

Watch: