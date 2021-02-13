Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Donald Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:34 p.m. ET, February 13, 2021
67 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 26 min ago

Here's what Trump said after his second acquittal

 

Former President Trump just released a statement following the Senate vote to acquit him in his second impeachment trial.

Part of the statement read:

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate."

Trump also thanked his legal team and "all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," in the statement.

1 hr 11 min ago

Schumer blasts Trump's acquittal as "un-American"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tore into the Senate's decision to acquit former President Trump, calling the vote "un-American" and insulting to patriots who gave their lives for our republic over the centuries.

"The former President inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that President in power," he said, speaking moments after the upper chamber had voted to acquit Trump.

"There is nothing, nothing more un-American than that," he continued. "There is nothing, nothing more antithetical to our democracy... insulting to the generations of Americans patriots who gave their lives to defend our form of government."

Schumer went on to say the events of Jan. 6, would be Trump's "final terrible legacy" and the 57 Republicans who voted to acquit would be forever linked to that legacy. 

"Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away," he said. 

Watch:

1 hr 43 min ago

These are the 7 GOP senators who voted to convict Trump

The Senate just voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats. Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

These are the seven Republicans who voted to convict the former President:

  • Richard Burr
  • Bill Cassidy
  • Susan Collins
  • Lisa Murkowski
  • Mitt Romney
  • Ben Sasse
  • Pat Toomey
1 hr 34 min ago

Former President Trump acquitted in historic second impeachment trial

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump has been acquitted in his historic second impeachment trial, with seven Republican senators joining 50 Democrats voting to convict, fewer than the 17 needed.

Watch:

1 hr 48 min ago

Democrats fail to get enough Republicans to convict Trump

The Senate is on track to acquit former President Trump of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, with Democrats failing to reach the threshold of Republicans needed to convict him — at least 17.

1 hr 50 min ago

The Senate is voting on whether to convict Trump

Senate TV
Senate TV

The Senate is voting on whether to convict former President Trump on one article of impeachment for inciting the Capitol riot.

It follows a day of surprise and confusion after a motion to seek witnesses passed. The Senate then went into a break to discuss how to move forward.

They ultimately agreed to enter a statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler – describing a phone call between former President Trump and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy – into the record instead of calling her as a witness.

Both sides then made closing arguments that have now concluded.

1 hr 49 min ago

Read the House of Representatives' article of impeachment against Donald Trump

The clerk is reading the House of Representatives' article of impeachment against former President Trump on the Senate floor. The Senate is about to vote on whether to convict Trump.

Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on Jan. 13, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the Capitol riot.

You can read the full article here.

Watch:

2 hr ago

Impeachment manager is now rebutting part of defense team's closing argument

Senate TV
Senate TV

Former President Trump's defense team just concluded their closing speech.

House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin is now rebutting some of attorney Michael van der Veen's claims.

1 hr 58 min ago

Trump defense lawyer calls impeachment a “complete charade”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Senate TV
Senate TV

In his closing remarks, former President Trump’s defense attorney Michael van der Veen slammed Democrats for pursuing impeachment.

“This impeachment has been a complete charade from beginning to end. The entire spectacle has been nothing but the unhinged pursuit of a long-standing political vendetta against Mr. Trump by the opposition party,” he said. 

“Democrats were obsessed with impeaching Mr. Trump from the very beginning of his term. … And now they have conducted a phony impeachment show trial when he's a private citizen out of office,” van der Veen added. 

Van der Veen said Democrats’ fear of Trump possibly being elected to public office in the future is driving this impeachment trial. 

He called the proceedings a “maniacal crusade” by House Democrats and urged senators to not “go down this dark path of anonymity and division.”  