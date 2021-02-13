Here's what Trump said after his second acquittal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tore into the Senate's decision to acquit former President Trump, calling the vote "un-American" and insulting to patriots who gave their lives for our republic over the centuries.

"The former President inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that President in power," he said, speaking moments after the upper chamber had voted to acquit Trump.

"There is nothing, nothing more un-American than that," he continued. "There is nothing, nothing more antithetical to our democracy... insulting to the generations of Americans patriots who gave their lives to defend our form of government."

Schumer went on to say the events of Jan. 6, would be Trump's "final terrible legacy" and the 57 Republicans who voted to acquit would be forever linked to that legacy.

"Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away," he said.

