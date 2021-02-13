Trump's team surprised by turn of events this morning

After House managers said they would like to seek witnesses at former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, Trump’s defense attorney said he’s “going to need at least over 100 depositions, not just one.”

The House impeachment managers are seeking to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, after she described a call that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump on the day of the riot. In that call Trump reportedly said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did and refused to act.

“After what happened here in this chamber yesterday, the House managers realized they did not investigate this case before bringing the impeachment, they did not give the proper consideration and work, they didn't put the work in that was necessary to impeach the former president,” Trump’s defense attorney Michael van der Veen said.

“But if they want to have witnesses, I'm going to need at least over 100 depositions, not just one. The real issue is incitement,” van der Veen said.

“Do not handcuff me by limiting the number of witnesses that I can have,” he added.

Van der Veen said the case should be closed out today.

“Don't, please, in all fairness and in all due process, do not limit my ability to discover, discover, discover the truth. That would be another sham and that's the president's position, my position,” van der Veen said.

Watch: