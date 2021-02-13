Michael van der Veen, an attorney from former President Donald Trump, removes his mask to speak with reporters on Capitol Hill after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, February 13. Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen said the House impeachment managers were “like a dying animal that we had trapped in the corner,” when they initially voted to call witnesses in President Trump’s second impeachment trial on Saturday. Ultimately, no witnesses were called to testify in the trial.

“What had happened was the day before we demolished their case, and they were like a dying animal that we had trapped in the corner. And so this morning their last gasp were swinging out at us trying to save their case, and it didn't work,” van der Veen said after the Senate found Trump not guilty of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

He added that House managers “didn’t have a case.”

“They shouldn't have brought this impeachment from the beginning. It really does stem from political hatred,” he said.

Van der Veen would not say whether he has spoken with Trump since the acquittal vote, but said the former President was “vindicated” today.

“He had a good day in court today. He was vindicated. He was found not guilty. The political witch hunt that they had, that the Democrats had thrown at him was defeated, so he should feel quite pleased,” van der Veen said.

The Philadelphia attorney said his home was attacked as the trial was ongoing and that his business is “under siege.”

“My home was attacked, I'd rather not go into that. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don't really want to go into that though,” he said.