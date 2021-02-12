House Democrats still aren’t saying whether they will call witnesses in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, but senior aides on the team said the managers are prepared to move to the question-and-answer period with senators as soon as tonight.

If that happens, the final vote on Trump’s conviction could happen on Saturday.

But the one thing that could put a halt to the speedy conclusion of Trump’s trial is if the Democrats ask for witnesses – which would prompt a debate and vote on the Senate floor.

While Senate Democrats have been signaling that they don’t think witnesses are necessary for the trial, the House aides repeatedly declined to tell reporters whether they plan to seek witnesses or allow the trial to move into closing arguments after the question-and-answer session.

The aides would not explicitly say whether they were coordinating with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office on the questions they would get from senators. They said they didn’t know specific questions they would face but had a good sense of the sorts of questions that were likely.

The aides also declined to say whether they were going to submit any additional evidence for the record.

Ahead of the defense team’s arguments today, the aides said they expected Trump’s lawyers to put forward a “false equivalency” by playing clips of Democratic speeches using fiery language. And the aides argued that Trump’s team would try to play to legal arguments instead of actually addressing the evidence that the managers presented.