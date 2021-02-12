Former Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former President's defense team will present for around four hours today. He clarified that attorney Bruce Castor, whose opening argument was widely criticized, will have a speaking role in the presentation.

Miller called today "redemption day" for Castor and said his arguments will be "tighter and crisper" than they were Tuesday, when Trump was urged by multiple people to fire Castor from his team.

Trump has repeatedly complained about Castor in the days since, but Miller said the legal team reviewed their strategy with Trump last night.

Miller also said he believed they could get to the question-and-answer session today and even floated potentially having closing arguments by tonight. Of course, that decision is up to Senate leaders, not Miller.

CNN's Manu Raju notes that senators’ questions are very likely tonight after the Trump team argues, but that closing arguments are less likely unless there are very few senator questions.

Miller said Castor and attorney David Schoen will both speak, in addition to Michael van der Veen.

Read more about Trump's defense team here.