House managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage today

Police clash with rioters who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington DC, on January 6. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

House impeachment managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage in their presentation today to demonstrate the extent of the violence that occurred on January 6 and the threat the rioters posed to everyone in the Capitol, according to senior aides on the House impeachment team.

The aides told reporters that the footage would be used as part of a compelling presentation that shows a view of the “extreme violence” at the Capitol on January 6 that has not been seen previously, as the managers argue that the rioters were incited by former President Donald Trump. They declined to say specifically what the new footage was, or whether it came from Capitol Police or the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, DC’s local police force.

The House managers do not expect they will need the full 16 hours they have over the next two days, the aides say. They expect to use most of their eight hours on Wednesday, but may have a slightly shorter day on Thursday as they finish making their case.

The managers plan to argue Wednesday that the riots were not just the result of Trump’s speech on January 6, but were the culmination of Trump’s conduct over several months about the election being stolen that built toward the speech that day, according to the aides.

The aides still would not say whether House managers are considering calling witnesses, which they will have the option to seek after the two sides present and senators ask written questions to the legal teams.

CNN's Manu Raju reports from Capitol Hill: