Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Trump's impeachment trial

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Trump's second impeachment trial: Day 2

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, February 10, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 1 min ago

House managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage today

From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Lauren Fox

Police clash with rioters who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington DC, on January 6. 
Police clash with rioters who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington DC, on January 6.  Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

House impeachment managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage in their presentation today to demonstrate the extent of the violence that occurred on January 6 and the threat the rioters posed to everyone in the Capitol, according to senior aides on the House impeachment team.

The aides told reporters that the footage would be used as part of a compelling presentation that shows a view of the “extreme violence” at the Capitol on January 6 that has not been seen previously, as the managers argue that the rioters were incited by former President Donald Trump. They declined to say specifically what the new footage was, or whether it came from Capitol Police or the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, DC’s local police force.

The House managers do not expect they will need the full 16 hours they have over the next two days, the aides say. They expect to use most of their eight hours on Wednesday, but may have a slightly shorter day on Thursday as they finish making their case.

The managers plan to argue Wednesday that the riots were not just the result of Trump’s speech on January 6, but were the culmination of Trump’s conduct over several months about the election being stolen that built toward the speech that day, according to the aides.

The aides still would not say whether House managers are considering calling witnesses, which they will have the option to seek after the two sides present and senators ask written questions to the legal teams.

CNN's Manu Raju reports from Capitol Hill:

38 min ago

Trump was unhappy with his attorney's performance yesterday, sources say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, walks through the halls of the US Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate on February 9 in Washington, DC.
Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, walks through the halls of the US Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate on February 9 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump was unhappy with his attorney's opening argument on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, according to two people familiar with his reaction.

Trump was almost screaming as his attorney Bruce Castor made meandering arguments that struggled to get at the heart of his defense team's argument – which was supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office.

Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN. Trump's allies were flabbergasted when Trump's attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.

1 hr 22 min ago

This is Trump's second impeachment trial. Here's what you need to know about his first.

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

A president who survived impeachment for trying to stack the deck against his most-feared election opponent is now facing impeachment again for inciting his supporters to attack Capitol Hill to challenge that same opponent's victory.

This second impeachment trial is arguably more important, because it's about former President Trump's attempt to stop American democracy from functioning. But the first one set the precedent of Trump being held to account for trying to pull the levers of his authority to preserve his own power.

Here's a rundown of what happened leading up to the first impeachment trial:

  • A whistleblower complained. It took time to learn that Trump was trying to exert pressure on a foreign leader – the new president of Ukraine – to dig up dirt on now-President Joe Biden, the potential 2020 Democratic rival Trump was most worried about having to face. Here's a timeline of what happened behind the scenes.
  • Denials clouded the situation. After trying to keep the whistleblower complaint from Congress, the White House argued Trump did nothing wrong.
  • Facts trickled out. The whistleblower complaint and a transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's new President showed the President very much exerted pressure and tried to get the foreign country to launch a baseless investigation of Biden and his son Hunter. Aid to Ukraine was slowed. Russia licked its chops. This all occurred long before Biden's nascent presidential campaign had even gained traction.
  • There was a very real debate. Democrats struggled over whether to move forward with an effort that was never going to remove Trump from office after a trial in the Senate, where Republicans held a majority.
  • An impeachment investigation ensued. There were weeks of testimony, in private and then in public, by witnesses including a US ambassador, sitting diplomats and top White House national security officials who were concerned at Trump's behavior. But Trump and most of his administration refused to take part and blocked testimony and cooperation by some key players.
  • House Democrats voted to impeach. Trump became only the third US president ever to be impeached, in a party-line vote on Dec. 18, 2019.
  • Republicans circled the wagons. In the Senate, Trump's allies either argued Trump was entitled to his foreign policy or that his behavior was not impeachable. Only Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee – the last one before Trump – voted to convict him.

Democrats warned he would take the acquittal as license to do it again.

1 hr 32 min ago

These are the House Democrats acting as prosecutors in Trump's impeachment trial

From CNN's Clare Foran, Janie Boschma and Curt Merrill

A select group of House Democrats known as impeachment managers are acting as prosecutors in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

They will be front and center today as they present their case in the Senate. They will have up to 16 hours spread over two days to make their case.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers. The House has charged Trump with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The group of Democrats includes a number of top Pelosi allies. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, an expert in constitutional law, is serving as the lead manager.

The nine House impeachment managers are:

  • Jamie Raskin
  • Joaquin Castro
  • David Cicilline
  • Madeleine Dean
  • Diana DeGette
  • Ted Lieu
  • Joe Neguse
  • Stacey Plaskett
  • Eric Swalwell

There are no restrictions on the number of impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. During the first impeachment trial against Trump, seven House Democrats served as managers.

The House impeachment managers are playing a key role in how the trial unfolds as they each take a turn in the national spotlight. They will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the former President’s legal team will have an opportunity to present a defense.

Read more about each of them here.