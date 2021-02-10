These are the House Democrats acting as prosecutors in Trump's impeachment trial

A select group of House Democrats known as impeachment managers are acting as prosecutors in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

They will be front and center today as they present their case in the Senate. They will have up to 16 hours spread over two days to make their case.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers. The House has charged Trump with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The group of Democrats includes a number of top Pelosi allies. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, an expert in constitutional law, is serving as the lead manager.

The nine House impeachment managers are:

Jamie Raskin

Joaquin Castro

David Cicilline

Madeleine Dean

Diana DeGette

Ted Lieu

Joe Neguse

Stacey Plaskett

Eric Swalwell

There are no restrictions on the number of impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. During the first impeachment trial against Trump, seven House Democrats served as managers.

The House impeachment managers are playing a key role in how the trial unfolds as they each take a turn in the national spotlight. They will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the former President’s legal team will have an opportunity to present a defense.

