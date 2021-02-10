While chronicling former President Trump’s tweets in the run-up to the insurrection, Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, pointed out that Trump even pressured the Justice Department to overturn election results.

The tweet said: “The "Justice" Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.”

Trump posted the tweet on Dec. 26, less than two weeks before the attack.

Some more context: We’ve learned more about what was going on behind-the-scenes at that time. According to news reports, Trump plotted to have the Justice Department file lawsuits to throw out millions of votes against him, and if the top Justice Department officials weren’t willing to do it, they would be replaced by loyalists.

This saga was one of Trump’s final efforts during his four-year term to pressure the Justice Department to serve his personal and political interests. CNN previously chronicled several examples of this pattern of behavior, of Trump crossing ethical and possibly legal lines by leaning on the Justice Department.

Watch: