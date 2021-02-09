Follow CNN Politics
Trump's second impeachment trial: Day 1

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:38 AM ET, Tue February 9, 2021
17 min ago

Trump's lawyer withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Jewish Sabbath

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Lauren Fox, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju

David Schoen speaks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2016
Former President Trump's lawyer David Schoen is withdrawing his request to not hold the impeachment trial on the Jewish Sabbath. Schoen's initial request had already been granted and had altered the likely schedule for the proceedings.

In a letter written to Sens. Pat Leahy, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, Schoen wrote, "Based on adjustments that have been made on the President's defense team, I am writing today to withdraw my request so that the proceedings can go forward as originally contemplated before I made my request. I will not participate during the Sabbath; but the role I would have played will be fully covered to the satisfaction of the defense team."

He also wrote, "I am advised that your response to my letter was to graciously accommodate my Sabbath observance and to set a schedule for the upcoming impeachment trial that meant suspending the trial for the Jewish Sabbath. This meant causing you to lose Friday evening and all day Saturday that you previously intended to have for the trial. I very much appreciated your decision; but I remained concerned about the delay in the proceedings."

This will likely lead to a change in the trial schedule laid out in the resolution that was slated to be passed Tuesday. Text for the resolution, which set the parameters for the trial's length and schedule, included language to pause the trial on Friday evening and resume on Sunday afternoon.

Schumer's office had said over the weekend the Senate would accommodate the request from Schoen.

It was unclear as of Monday evening what Schoen's withdrawal would do to the schedule of the impeachment trial, which is slated to begin this afternoon.

27 min ago

These are the House Democrats who will act as prosecutors in Trump's impeachment trial

From CNN's Clare Foran, Janie Boschma and Curt Merrill

A select group of House Democrats known as impeachment managers will act as prosecutors when former President Trump’s second impeachment trial gets into full swing Tuesday afternoon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers, a role that calls on them to make the case against Trump during the trial. The House has charged him with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The group of Democrats includes a number of top Pelosi allies. Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, an expert in constitutional law, is serving as the lead manager.

The nine House impeachment managers are:

  • Jamie Raskin
  • Joaquin Castro
  • David Cicilline
  • Madeleine Dean
  • Diana DeGette
  • Ted Lieu
  • Joe Neguse
  • Stacey Plaskett
  • Eric Swalwell

There are no restrictions on the number of impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. During the first impeachment trial against Trump, seven House Democrats served as managers.

The House impeachment managers will play a key role in how it unfolds as they each take a turn in the national spotlight. They will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the former President’s legal team will have an opportunity to present a defense.

Read more about each of them below:

25 min ago

The US Capitol is under heightened security ahead of Trump's impeachment

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Shimon Prokupecz and Whitney Wild

Member of the National Guard patrol the exterior of the Capitol complex on February 9.
The unprecedented second impeachment trial of former President Trump will take place under extraordinary security inside the US Capitol – a physical reminder that federal officials still believe threats to lawmakers and federal buildings are possible more than a month after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Members of the National Guard still patrol the exterior of the Capitol complex – in some cases along 8-foot, non-scalable fences topped by razor wire.

Within the halls of the building, all nine House Democratic impeachment managers are flanked by a security detail as they walk to votes and take meetings around the Capitol. The managers were also assigned a security detail during last year's impeachment trial.

In addition, enhanced security measures around the US Capitol will remain in place due to the ongoing potential for violence by domestic extremists, in part due to the heightened political tension surrounding the trial itself, sources familiar with the plans told CNN. Access to the Senate will also be tightly regulated, as it was during Trump's first impeachment trial.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are not currently tracking any "specific and credible" threats to the Capitol surrounding the Senate impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but relevant agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, remain on high alert. They're using all the tools at their disposal to avoid the security and intelligence failures that occurred leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The FBI continues to conduct surveillance on a number of people in the US, in cases where there is enough probable cause to do so – monitoring for any signs that they are planning something specific around the impeachment trial and in the weeks that follow, according to a law enforcement official.

Law enforcement officials have also reached out to some of the suspects in an effort to discourage them from facilitating unrest or violence, the official said.

As part of that effort, officials are closely tracking threats against individual members of Congress, which have continued to mount in recent weeks. Ensuring the safety of lawmakers in Washington and as they travel back to their home states has become a particular area of focus, sources have told CNN.

See heightened Capitol security ahead of trial:

26 min ago

House Democrats compare their case to a "violent crime criminal prosecution," aides say

From CNN's Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb

The House impeachment managers intend to lay out a “devastating” case that former President Trump is responsible for the riots at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, from his actions in the weeks leading up to the riots and his failure to act to stop them, senior aides to the House impeachment team said Tuesday.

The aides would not tip their hand on whether they might call witnesses at the trial or what new evidence they planned to present, but they told reporters Tuesday that the managers’ argument would be a detailed and compelling case that leaves no doubt about Trump’s guilt.

Their case would not be like a constitutional convention, one aide said, but “more like a violent crime criminal prosecution, because that’s what it is.” 

The House’s lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, will kick off the House’s two-hour presentation on Tuesday, followed by Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado and David Cicilline of Rhode Island, the aides said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, when the managers will make their presentation to the Senate, they are looking to use video and other available evidence to show what unfolded on Jan. 6, in an effort to “win the hearts, minds and consciousness of all 100 jurors,” another aide said. 

That includes new evidence that has not been seen publicly, the aides said, declining to elaborate. 

During today’s opening session, the managers will focus on the question of the trial’s constitutionality. They argued that once the Senate votes today on the matter – which only needs a majority vote, unlike the two-thirds required for conviction – the constitutional question should be considered settled like any other trial motion. 

Of course, most Republican senators have argued they’re likely to acquit Trump because they don’t think the trial is constitutional. 

The managers have been meeting nearly every day, sometimes twice a day, as part of their extensive preparations for the trial, according to the aides. 

CNN's Manu Raju reports from Capitol Hill:

34 min ago

The Senate will vote on impeachment trial rules today. Here's what else you need to know.

From CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Ali Zaslav 

Senate leaders reached an agreement Monday on the rules of the impeachment trial, giving the impeachment managers and former President Trump's lawyers up to 16 hours each to present their cases and creating the option for a debate and vote to call witnesses if the House impeachment managers seek it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate floor Monday that the impeachment trial rules had been agreed to by Senate Republican and Democrats, as well as the House managers and Trump's legal team.

“The Republican leader and I, in consultation with both the House managers and former President Trump’s lawyers, have agreed to a bipartisan resolution to govern the structure and timing of the impending impeachment trial,” Schumer said in floor remarks.

The Senate will vote on the rules today, and the trial will kick off with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the proceeding followed by a vote.

The New York Democrat said the structure of the trial is “eminently fair.” Adding, “It will allow for the trial to achieve its purpose in truth and accountability. That's what trials are designed to do, to arrive at the truth of the matter, and render a verdict.”

Here's a look at the key points of the Senate resolution:

  • After four hours of debate tomorrow on the constitutional question, there will be a vote at a simple majority threshold to affirm the proceedings constitutionality.
  • After that, each side has up to 16 hours for presentation.
  • Then there are four hours for senators' questions.
  • If there's a request for witnesses by the House impeachment managers, there will be two hours of debate after the question period, followed by a vote on whether to call a witness.
  • There will then be four hours of closing arguments, evenly divided.
  • Then the vote on conviction or acquittal.
39 min ago

Trump's lawyers and impeachment managers submitted legal briefs ahead of today's trial. Read them here. 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

Both former President Trump's lawyers and the House impeachment managers exchanged another round of pretrial legal briefs on Monday ahead of the beginning of the trial, in what amounted to a preview of the arguments that senators will hear on the floor in the coming days.

Trump's legal team accused Democrats of creating "political theater" as they argued in a pretrial brief that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial was unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

The 75-page legal brief also expands upon their initial response to the House's impeachment last week, in which they argued that Trump didn't incite the rioters and that his speech spreading false conspiracies about widespread election fraud is protected by the First Amendment.

The House managers responded to Trump's lawyers in a five-page, pretrial brief that pushed back on the Trump team's claims.

The brief, which was written in response to Trump's filing last week, argued that Trump's reliance on the First Amendment was "utterly baseless" and it was provable Trump lied about election fraud.

Read the full briefs below:

45 min ago

Trump's second impeachment trial starts today. Here's a reminder of how we got here.

Analysis from CNN’s Paul LeBlanc

Instead of accepting his loss in the 2020 presidential election and moving toward a transition, former President Trump and his allies set their sights on Congress' largely ceremonial role in certifying Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 as a final stage where the will of the voters could be subverted.

This culminated in Trump's speech near the White House. The President told a crowd of supporters to march to the Capitol building, where Congress was set to formalize his loss in a gathering presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong," he said at that rally, less than an hour before the certification was due to begin.

After he spoke, Trump returned to the White House in an armored SUV and hunkered indoors. But his supporters, emboldened by Trump's call to action, marched east to the seat of the legislative branch, where they climbed over scaffolding already in place for Biden's inauguration to launch an unprecedented breach of the Capitol that engulfed DC in chaos.

Only after pleading from aides and congressional allies inside the besieged building did Trump release a video urging the rioters to "go home," while still fanning their baseless grievances about a stolen election. "We love you," Trump said. "You're very special." Later, he seemed to justify the actions in a tweet, writing, "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away."

The insurrection left five dead, including an officer with the US Capitol Police.

Congress reconvened later that night to complete its task, and Biden's win was certified in the early hours of Jan. 7 — a step delayed by the decision of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to proceed with an objection to counting Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced just two days after the episode that her party was prepared to move forward with impeachment if Trump didn't resign immediately.

Trump didn't resign and his Cabinet didn't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. The following Monday, Democrats formally introduced their impeachment resolution, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

The single impeachment article specifically points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before the rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's Jan. 2 call with Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

The House voted to impeach Trump 232 to 197 two days after their resolution was formally introduced, and exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very chamber in which they cast ballots. Ten House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach.

The blazing House impeachment process prompted a push among Democrats for an immediate Senate trial, potentially before Trump left office on Jan. 20. Sen. Mitch McConnell rejected those calls and ultimately struck a deal with Schumer that allowed some formal steps in late January before the trial formally begins this week  — a delay that allowed the Senate to confirm some key Cabinet members as well as time for Trump's defense team to prepare.