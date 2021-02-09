Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Trump's second impeachment trial

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Trump's second impeachment trial: Day 1

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:23 p.m. ET, February 9, 2021
68 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
22 min ago

Lead impeachment manager on GOP senators who joined Democrats on vote today: "People's minds are open"

From CNN's Annie Grayer

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, told reporters that one more Republican senator joining to vote with Democrats today shows “people’s minds are open.”

Raskin was initially asked if he was disappointed that so few Republicans joined Democrats to vote on whether the impeachment trial against former President Trump was constitutional.

Raskin flipped the narrative and said that getting one more Republican senator than the five who joined Democrats against GOP Sen. Rand Paul's motion at the end of January showed that not all minds are made up.

“We were told that it would be completely partisan and locked from the last vote and it wasn't. So people's minds are open,” he told reporters. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, was the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of the trial. Cassidy previously voted in favor of Paul’s motion that impeachment after Trump left office is unconstitutional.

Raskin was also asked to react to Trump lawyer Bruce Castor saying the defense legal team switched up their order of speakers after the House impeachment managers did such a good job with their opening statements.

“That is a very kind remark,” Raskin said of Castor.

Asked if he thinks he can sway enough Republican senators to believe that the trial is constitutional, Raskin said, “We haven't started the evidence yet, but we're starting tomorrow.”

“I have faith that 100 senators are going to do their jobs as jurors sworn to render impartial justice," Raskin said when pressed again on whether he thinks there is a chance.

On whether he expects the House impeachment managers will use the full 16 hours allotted to them, Raskin said, “We returned 33 minutes today and we hope to maintain the cogency of our presentation.”

Reporting in this post was also compiled from pool reports.

30 min ago

Masks are expected but not required during the impeachment trial, officials say

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Lauren Fox 

Masks will not be required on the Senate floor during former President Trump’s second impeachment trial amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the expectation is that the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense lawyers will wear masks unless they are speaking at the podium, according to a Senate official familiar with the planning. 

As for senators, mask-wearing as usual is not mandatory in the Senate. But almost all senators and staffers have complied with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to wear masks during the pandemic on the Senate floor and around the US Capitol office complex, with the exception of Republican Sen. Rand Paul. 

The Kentucky senator is often seen maskless around the Capitol and on the floor, arguing he’s immune after having Covid early last year. It’s still unclear if those who have had coronavirus remain immune to the virus. Other senators, however, who have had coronavirus and/or been vaccinated for the disease still wear masks.

Senators also aren't required to sit at their desks during the entire impeachment trial. There is some flexibility because of the pandemic.

“To accommodate social distancing during the trial. There will be seats reserved for senators so they do not have to sit at their desk on the Senate floor the entire trial," a senate official familiar w the planning said.

That official said members may be in the public gallery, which is closed due to Covid-19 and the “marble room," which is just off the Senate floor where the trial will be shown on television. 

While these precautions will mean some members will not be at their desk during the trial, senators will still need to be on the Senate floor to vote.  

32 min ago

GOP Sen. Rubio calls trial "absurd" and says Trump should be tried as a private citizen

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Marco Rubio talks with reporters as he leaves after the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9.
Sen. Marco Rubio talks with reporters as he leaves after the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9. Susan Walsh/AP

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the Senate trial and said, "I believe it is absurd" to be having a trial of a former president. He said it would be different if the president been reelected and was still in office.

When asked if he believes Trump was responsible for the riot, Rubio said, "I hold responsible the people who did it. I believe that the things leading up to it that were foreseeable – that you invite that all these people to the city, some element of that, ginned up appropriately could lead to something bad."

"I don't know if anyone could have told you that's the way it played out, but you certainly worry about it. I wish there had been more awareness of that. Words do have consequences. I'm not sure if it rises to the level of a crime, and if it does, and people believe it does, then let a US attorney go to a grand jury and get an indictment and let someone sue. That's how private citizens should be tried," he added.

He also seemed sympathetic to Trump defense attorney Bruce Castor.

"I thought he did probably the best he could have done given the four or five day preparation time. And it's a tough forum to be in front of," he said.

45 min ago

Trump attorney Bruce Castor: "I thought we had a good day"

From CNN’s Hill team

Bruce Castor, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, departs the US Capitol following the first day of the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9, in Washington, DC.
Bruce Castor, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, departs the US Capitol following the first day of the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9, in Washington, DC. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Bruce Castor, one of former President Trump’s lawyers who is facing mounting criticism for his performance during opening arguments at the impeachment trial today, told reporters, “I thought we had a good day.”

Asked if he expects any adjustments to be made to the legal strategy after today, Castor said, “No, I set up the outline a week ago and it will not change.”

Castor did not engage when a reporter asked him to address the growing list of Republicans who have criticized his time on the floor today and instead reiterated, “I thought we had a good day, thank you.”

On what he made of GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy being the additional Republican to join Democrats in the vote today that established the impeachment trial as constitutional, Castor said, “I don’t make anything of it.”

But, giving a benchmark that would be a cause for concern, Castor said, “If it leaks, down to 34, then I'll start to worry.” 

On why he spoke first today, which switched the original order of speakers, Castor said, “Well, weren't you listening? I said during the speech why we change things around.”

Trump's other lawyer David Schoen was supposed to present first, not Castor, according to two people familiar with the plan. 

Castor said at the close of his remarks today that the reason the switch was made was the result of the House managers doing such a good job.

"I'll be quite frank with you. We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers' presentation was well done,” Castor said earlier on Tuesday.

1 hr 16 min ago

Fact check: Castor's claim that Trump can't be impeached since he's out of office is misleading

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

On the first day of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, his lawyers spent much of their allotted time arguing against the constitutionality of the trial. At one point, Bruce Castor Jr. claimed that the Senate impeachment trial was unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.  

Stating that “The judgment in cases of impeachment i.e. what we are doing, shall not extend further than removal from office,” Castor argued it was unconstitutional to try Trump's impeachment because “[t]he object of the Constitution has been achieved” since Trump is already out of office.  

Facts First: This is misleading.  

The “object of the Constitution” and the judgment which Castor references do not include just removal from office. Article 1 Section 3 of the Constitution states that “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”  

Because the Constitution outlines two judgements in cases of impeachment, it’s misleading at best for Castor to argue that the object of the Constitution has been achieved solely because Trump is no longer in office. Though Castor quoted the relevant section of the Constitution in full earlier in his remarks, he inaccurately characterized it in his argument for unconstitutionality.

1 hr 9 min ago

GOP senator says he changed his vote after Trump's team did not make a "compelling, cogent" case

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of former President Trump's impeachment, said he made his decision after Trump's legal team did not make a compelling argument.

"If you listen to it, it speaks for itself. It was disorganized, random. They talked about many things, but they didn't talk about the issue at hand," he said after the vote on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Cassidy previously voted in favor of GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s recent motion that impeachment after Trump left office is unconstitutional.

"If I'm an impartial juror trying to make a decision based on the facts as presented on this issue, then the House managers did a much better job," Cassidy said.

When asked about the video of the riot at the US Capitol that the House impeachment managers showed during their arguments, Cassidy responded that it "wasn't the issue at hand," adding, "it speaks for itself. That's drama enough. That's not why I made my decision."

"The issue at hand is is it constitutional to impeach a president who has left office and the House managers made a compelling, cogent case – and the President's team did not," he said.

Watch here:

1 hr 29 min ago

Fact check: Castor inaccurately suggests "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" must be criminal offenses

From CNN's Daniel Dale 

The Constitution says presidents can be impeached for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”  

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor, Jr. suggested Tuesday that “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” must be “criminal” offenses, urging the Senate to “understand” that “a high Crime is a felony and a Misdemeanor is a misdemeanor; the words haven't changed that much over the time.” 

Facts First: Castor is inaccurate. There is widespread agreement among constitutional scholars that the Framers of the Constitution did not believe “high Crimes and Misdemeanors" had to be violations of criminal law

While there is no definition of the phrase in the Constitution, which leaves it up to Congress to determine what qualifies, there is a long history of the phrase being interpreted by Congress to include abuses of the public trust that did not necessarily violate a criminal statute.  

1 hr 30 min ago

Republican senator gives tough criticism of Trump's defense attorney

From CNN's Manu Raju 

US Senator John Cornyn speaks to the press before the start of the trial of former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9.
US Senator John Cornyn speaks to the press before the start of the trial of former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 9. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

GOP Sen. John Cornyn told reporters after today's impeachment proceedings that former President Trump's defense team was "not one of the finest I've seen." 

“And then I thought the President's lawyer, the first lawyer, just rambled on and on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument. Finally the second lawyer got around to it, and I thought, did an effective job," he said.

Attorney David Schoen, who spoke second, was supposed to present first, not Bruce Castor, according to two people familiar with the plan.

As he closed his opening argument, Castor said they changed the order because the House managers did such a good job. 

"I've seen a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments and that was not one of the finest I've seen," he added.

Six GOP senators voted with Democrats, establishing that the impeachment trial is constitutional despite calls from some Republicans to dismiss proceedings, but Cornyn was not one of them.

1 hr ago

Trump unhappy with his attorney's performance, sources say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Former President Trump was unhappy with Bruce Castor's opening argument on the Senate floor this afternoon, according to two people familiar with his reaction.

Trump was almost screaming as Castor made meandering arguments that struggled to get at the heart of his defense team's argument, which is supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office.

Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN. Trump's allies were flabbergasted when Trump's attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.

Watch here: