Lead impeachment manager on GOP senators who joined Democrats on vote today: "People's minds are open"

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, told reporters that one more Republican senator joining to vote with Democrats today shows “people’s minds are open.”

Raskin was initially asked if he was disappointed that so few Republicans joined Democrats to vote on whether the impeachment trial against former President Trump was constitutional.

Raskin flipped the narrative and said that getting one more Republican senator than the five who joined Democrats against GOP Sen. Rand Paul's motion at the end of January showed that not all minds are made up.

“We were told that it would be completely partisan and locked from the last vote and it wasn't. So people's minds are open,” he told reporters.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, was the only GOP senator to change his vote on the constitutionality of the trial. Cassidy previously voted in favor of Paul’s motion that impeachment after Trump left office is unconstitutional.

Raskin was also asked to react to Trump lawyer Bruce Castor saying the defense legal team switched up their order of speakers after the House impeachment managers did such a good job with their opening statements.

“That is a very kind remark,” Raskin said of Castor.

Asked if he thinks he can sway enough Republican senators to believe that the trial is constitutional, Raskin said, “We haven't started the evidence yet, but we're starting tomorrow.”

“I have faith that 100 senators are going to do their jobs as jurors sworn to render impartial justice," Raskin said when pressed again on whether he thinks there is a chance.

On whether he expects the House impeachment managers will use the full 16 hours allotted to them, Raskin said, “We returned 33 minutes today and we hope to maintain the cogency of our presentation.”

Reporting in this post was also compiled from pool reports.