Trump's second impeachment trial

The coronavirus pandemic

Trump's second impeachment trial: Day 1

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:52 a.m. ET, February 9, 2021
1 hr ago

What to expect on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial

The second impeachment trial of former President Trump will kick off later today with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the proceeding followed by a vote at a simple majority threshold to affirm the proceedings' constitutionality.

CNN's Lauren Fox is breaking down what to watch for today.

Watch:

55 min ago

Schumer says accusations against Trump are the "most serious charges" ever against a president

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Lauren Fox

As the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump begins in several hours, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate has a “solemn responsibility” to try and hold Trump “accountable for the most serious charges, ever, ever levied against a president.”

Schumer said he believes the House impeachment managers will present a “very strong case” with “powerful” evidence, some of it “new.” He also urged his Republican colleagues in particular to pay careful and real attention to the evidence.

The New York Democrat reiterated he believes the country cannot move on without “accountability.”

He made the remarks at a press conference alongside Senate Committee chairs on how their work will continue during the impeachment trial this week.

Watch Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's message:

1 hr 5 min ago

The Senate will have trial on Sunday unless it's over by then, according to new resolution

From CNN's Manu Raju 

According to the new organizing resolution obtained by CNN, the Senate trial will be in session Sunday unless the proceedings are over by then.

The resolution says:

"Unless the Senate shall have already voted on the article of impeachment, the Senate shall convene as a Court of Impeachment at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021."

The trial was initially scheduled for Saturday but subsequently changed after Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, submitted a request not to hold the impeachment trial on the Jewish Sabbath. Late last night, Schoen withdrew his request.

55 min ago

Schumer to GOP senators: "Pay very real attention to the evidence"

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of the start of former President Trump's second impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged senators, who will serve as the jury, to pay close attention to the case prosecutors will make.

"I urge all of my colleagues to pay careful attention to the evidence. I particularly urge my Republican colleagues — despite the pressure on them — to pay very real attention to the evidence here because it is very, very serious," he said.

He added: "Every senator, Democrat and Republican, has to approach this trial with the gravity it deserves."

Schumer said he expects House impeachment managers to "present a very strong case" with "powerful" evidence.

1 hr 31 min ago

Trump's lawyer withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Jewish Sabbath

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Lauren Fox, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju

David Schoen speaks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2016
David Schoen speaks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2016 Joe Cavaretta//South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

Former President Trump's lawyer David Schoen is withdrawing his request to not hold the impeachment trial on the Jewish Sabbath. Schoen's initial request had already been granted and had altered the likely schedule for the proceedings.

In a letter written to Sens. Pat Leahy, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, Schoen wrote, "Based on adjustments that have been made on the President's defense team, I am writing today to withdraw my request so that the proceedings can go forward as originally contemplated before I made my request. I will not participate during the Sabbath; but the role I would have played will be fully covered to the satisfaction of the defense team."

He also wrote, "I am advised that your response to my letter was to graciously accommodate my Sabbath observance and to set a schedule for the upcoming impeachment trial that meant suspending the trial for the Jewish Sabbath. This meant causing you to lose Friday evening and all day Saturday that you previously intended to have for the trial. I very much appreciated your decision; but I remained concerned about the delay in the proceedings."

This will likely lead to a change in the trial schedule laid out in the resolution that was slated to be passed Tuesday. Text for the resolution, which set the parameters for the trial's length and schedule, included language to pause the trial on Friday evening and resume on Sunday afternoon.

Schumer's office had said over the weekend the Senate would accommodate the request from Schoen.

It was unclear as of Monday evening what Schoen's withdrawal would do to the schedule of the impeachment trial, which is slated to begin this afternoon.

1 hr 41 min ago

These are the House Democrats who will act as prosecutors in Trump's impeachment trial

From CNN's Clare Foran, Janie Boschma and Curt Merrill

A select group of House Democrats known as impeachment managers will act as prosecutors when former President Trump’s second impeachment trial gets into full swing Tuesday afternoon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers, a role that calls on them to make the case against Trump during the trial. The House has charged him with inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.

The group of Democrats includes a number of top Pelosi allies. Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, an expert in constitutional law, is serving as the lead manager.

The nine House impeachment managers are:

  • Jamie Raskin
  • Joaquin Castro
  • David Cicilline
  • Madeleine Dean
  • Diana DeGette
  • Ted Lieu
  • Joe Neguse
  • Stacey Plaskett
  • Eric Swalwell

There are no restrictions on the number of impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. During the first impeachment trial against Trump, seven House Democrats served as managers.

The House impeachment managers will play a key role in how it unfolds as they each take a turn in the national spotlight. They will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the former President’s legal team will have an opportunity to present a defense.

Read more about each of them below:

Meet the House impeachment managers
RELATED

Meet the House impeachment managers

1 hr 39 min ago

The US Capitol is under heightened security ahead of Trump's impeachment

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Shimon Prokupecz and Whitney Wild

Member of the National Guard patrol the exterior of the Capitol complex on February 9.
Member of the National Guard patrol the exterior of the Capitol complex on February 9. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The unprecedented second impeachment trial of former President Trump will take place under extraordinary security inside the US Capitol – a physical reminder that federal officials still believe threats to lawmakers and federal buildings are possible more than a month after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Members of the National Guard still patrol the exterior of the Capitol complex – in some cases along 8-foot, non-scalable fences topped by razor wire.

Within the halls of the building, all nine House Democratic impeachment managers are flanked by a security detail as they walk to votes and take meetings around the Capitol. The managers were also assigned a security detail during last year's impeachment trial.

In addition, enhanced security measures around the US Capitol will remain in place due to the ongoing potential for violence by domestic extremists, in part due to the heightened political tension surrounding the trial itself, sources familiar with the plans told CNN. Access to the Senate will also be tightly regulated, as it was during Trump's first impeachment trial.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are not currently tracking any "specific and credible" threats to the Capitol surrounding the Senate impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but relevant agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, remain on high alert. They're using all the tools at their disposal to avoid the security and intelligence failures that occurred leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The FBI continues to conduct surveillance on a number of people in the US, in cases where there is enough probable cause to do so – monitoring for any signs that they are planning something specific around the impeachment trial and in the weeks that follow, according to a law enforcement official.

Law enforcement officials have also reached out to some of the suspects in an effort to discourage them from facilitating unrest or violence, the official said.

As part of that effort, officials are closely tracking threats against individual members of Congress, which have continued to mount in recent weeks. Ensuring the safety of lawmakers in Washington and as they travel back to their home states has become a particular area of focus, sources have told CNN.

See heightened Capitol security ahead of trial:

1 hr 40 min ago

House Democrats compare their case to a "violent crime criminal prosecution," aides say

From CNN's Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb

The House impeachment managers intend to lay out a “devastating” case that former President Trump is responsible for the riots at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, from his actions in the weeks leading up to the riots and his failure to act to stop them, senior aides to the House impeachment team said Tuesday.

The aides would not tip their hand on whether they might call witnesses at the trial or what new evidence they planned to present, but they told reporters Tuesday that the managers’ argument would be a detailed and compelling case that leaves no doubt about Trump’s guilt.

Their case would not be like a constitutional convention, one aide said, but “more like a violent crime criminal prosecution, because that’s what it is.” 

The House’s lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, will kick off the House’s two-hour presentation on Tuesday, followed by Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado and David Cicilline of Rhode Island, the aides said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, when the managers will make their presentation to the Senate, they are looking to use video and other available evidence to show what unfolded on Jan. 6, in an effort to “win the hearts, minds and consciousness of all 100 jurors,” another aide said. 

That includes new evidence that has not been seen publicly, the aides said, declining to elaborate. 

During today’s opening session, the managers will focus on the question of the trial’s constitutionality. They argued that once the Senate votes today on the matter – which only needs a majority vote, unlike the two-thirds required for conviction – the constitutional question should be considered settled like any other trial motion. 

Of course, most Republican senators have argued they’re likely to acquit Trump because they don’t think the trial is constitutional. 

The managers have been meeting nearly every day, sometimes twice a day, as part of their extensive preparations for the trial, according to the aides. 

CNN's Manu Raju reports from Capitol Hill:

1 hr 48 min ago

The Senate will vote on impeachment trial rules today. Here's what else you need to know.

From CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Ali Zaslav 

Senate leaders reached an agreement Monday on the rules of the impeachment trial, giving the impeachment managers and former President Trump's lawyers up to 16 hours each to present their cases and creating the option for a debate and vote to call witnesses if the House impeachment managers seek it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate floor Monday that the impeachment trial rules had been agreed to by Senate Republican and Democrats, as well as the House managers and Trump's legal team.

“The Republican leader and I, in consultation with both the House managers and former President Trump’s lawyers, have agreed to a bipartisan resolution to govern the structure and timing of the impending impeachment trial,” Schumer said in floor remarks.

The Senate will vote on the rules today, and the trial will kick off with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the proceeding followed by a vote.

The New York Democrat said the structure of the trial is “eminently fair.” Adding, “It will allow for the trial to achieve its purpose in truth and accountability. That's what trials are designed to do, to arrive at the truth of the matter, and render a verdict.”

Here's a look at the key points of the Senate resolution:

  • After four hours of debate tomorrow on the constitutional question, there will be a vote at a simple majority threshold to affirm the proceedings constitutionality.
  • After that, each side has up to 16 hours for presentation.
  • Then there are four hours for senators' questions.
  • If there's a request for witnesses by the House impeachment managers, there will be two hours of debate after the question period, followed by a vote on whether to call a witness.
  • There will then be four hours of closing arguments, evenly divided.
  • Then the vote on conviction or acquittal.