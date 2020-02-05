House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said House Democrats will “likely” subpoena President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton and continue with more investigations after today's historic impeachment vote.

“I think it’s likely yes,” he told CNN of issuing a Bolton subpoena.

Asked what they will look at, Nadler said, “We are talking about everything,” referring to continuing all the probes that have been launched since last year.

Asked if he’s concerned about the political blowback, here's how Nadler responded:

“First of all I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that. You have to protect the constitution, whatever the political consequences. Second of all, no, as more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”

More on Bolton: He is writing a book about his time in the White House and told the US Senate he would be willing to testify in Trump's impeachment trial if asked. A majority of senators in the Republican-controlled body voted against hearing any new testimony.