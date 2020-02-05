Since closing arguments ended on Monday, a steady stream of senators have gone to the Senate floor to explain their votes. The fence-sitting senators are expected to do the same today.

Two key GOP senators — Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins — announced yesterday that they plan to vote to acquit President Trump on the articles.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said Trump “will be acquitted” when the Senate votes.

Who to watch: While the outcome of the final vote isn't in doubt, there are still some senators being eyed to cross party lines. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is the only Republican vote that's still in question, while Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also haven't said how they are voting.