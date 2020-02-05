Protesters gather outside Capitol as Senate impeachment trial ends

Outside the Capitol, dozens of protesters were seen chanting as the second article of impeachment was read inside the chamber.

President Trump was acquitted just moments ago on both articles of impeachment, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Numerous cars awaiting Senators were spotted idling near the protesters.

Sen. Mitt Romney’s car is parked directly in front of the Senate steps that lead to the chamber, away from the other cars.

Protesters are holding signs that spell "coverup."