Impeachment trial of President Trump
Romney says he will vote to convict Trump
Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, said he will vote to convict in the impeachment of President Trump.
Romney said Trump is “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”
He said what Trump did “was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values."
Romney added: "Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine.”
Protesters arrested at Capitol rotunda ahead of final vote on impeachment
Protesters were arrested in the Capitol rotunda this afternoon while chanting, “Trump is guilty ... Honor your oaths.”
A law enforcement official told CNN that 10 people were arrested.
Later this afternoon: Senators will vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump at 4 p.m. ET, roughly five months after a whistleblower's complaint over the President's comments to the President of Ukraine over the summer kicked off the inquiry.
Meanwhile, here are today’s top stories other than impeachment
It’s a historic day in Washington as President Trump’s impeachment trial comes to a close.
Meanwhile, The Brief’s Bianca Nobilo has been keeping track of the day’s headlines outside Capitol Hill.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Turkey: A plane skidded off a runway in Istanbul, at one of the city’s major airports. Elsewhere in Turkey dozens of people have died after an avalanche near the country’s border with Iran. Authorities say many of the dead were rescuers who were searching for survivors of a previous avalanche.
- Coronavirus quarantines: Two cruise ships are being held in different parts of Asia over infection fears. Ten people on board the Diamond Princess, a ship off the coast of Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of the passengers on board will be quarantined for a further two weeks. In Hong Kong, 1,800 passengers are stranded on board a ship while health checks are carried out.
- Iowa fallout: The Democratic primary candidates are now focused on next week’s New Hampshire primary – despite the fact that the full results of the Iowa caucuses are yet to be confirmed.
- State of the Union: Trump appeared not to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand before the event last night. Pelosi then ripped up a copy of his speech as he finished his remarks.
Watch for more:
What happens after today's final impeachment vote
The final impeachment vote later today will bring an end to the nearly five months of the impeachment inquiry and trial that sprang forth from a whistleblower's complaint over Trump's comments to the President of Ukraine over the summer.
However, Democrats have vowed to continue investigating Trump and his administration, and that includes some unanswered questions that came up during the investigation.
A key development to watch is whether the Democratically-controlled House committees will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton, who never testified during the House inquiry, said last month that he'd be willing to testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed. The Senate voted against seeking witness testimony, but the House has said it'll continue its investigations and kept the door open to calling Bolton to testify.
Regardless of today's vote, Trump will remained impeached forever. Similarly, former President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House but acquitted in his Senate trial. Trump has joined Clinton and President Andrew Johnson as the only three Presidents in US history who have been impeached.
Trump's impeachment team will be on the Hill for the vote
President Trump's impeachment team will be on Capitol Hill for the vote this afternoon, two people tell CNN.
The Senate is expected to hold the final vote at 4 p.m. ET.
Senators "have failed in our duty to the American people," Democratic lawmaker says
Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, said the senators “have failed in our duty to the American people.”
In a fiery speech, the presidential candidate criticized the way the trial was run.
“We are the only body on planet earth charged with the responsibility of dealing with the guilt or innocence of this President and we can’t even bring ourselves to have witnesses of evidence," Bennet said. “Even when there are literally witnesses with direct knowledge of what the President did practically banging on the doors of this Senate saying let me testify.”
“We’re too lazy for that," he added. "We’re too broken for that.”
What to expect from today's final vote in the impeachment trial
Today, the Senate is scheduled to vote at 4 p.m. ET, bringing the impeachment trial of President Trump to a close.
Here's what we know:
- The vote: It will be initiated after procedural remarks from Chief Justice John Roberts and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
- Senators will be called on: All 100 senators will be called on in alphabetical order and must say out loud how they'll vote for each article of impeachment. Each vote would typically take between 10 and 15 minutes to get throughout the names, so you can expect each vote to last around 20 to 30 minutes total, barring no administrative delays.
- Roberts announces the vote: Once both votes have been completed and reported, Roberts will declare whether the Senate reached the two-thirds threshold to remove Trump. Removing a President requires 67 votes out of the 100-member body. With Republicans in control of 53 seats, it seems nearly impossible that there will be 20 GOP defectors who will side with the entire Democratic caucus needed to remove Trump.
- Trial wraps up: Then, there will be some ceremonial steps taken to formally wrap up the trial before the Senate will adjourn for the weekend.
Democratic senator attacks Mitch McConnell for working with White house on the trial
Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, called out Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for how he ran the Senate impeachment trial.
Brown pointed out that before the trial started McConnell “admitted out loud” that he was coordinating with the White House.
“I challenge him to show me one trial in my state of Ohio or his state of Kentucky where the jury coordinated with the defense lawyers,” Brown said.
He said McConnell “rushed this trial through” and “twisted arms” to make sure Republicans voted with him to block witnesses. Brown said Americans “see through it” and know that this trial was a “sham.”
Democratic senator: "I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the Constitution"
Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democrat in 2020, said he will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.
“I will vote to convict the President on both articles of impeachment,” he said.
Jones said that the President’s actions “were more than simply inappropriate — they were an abuse of power.”
He added: “The evidence clearly proves that the President used the weight of his office and the weight of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit.”
“I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the Constitution and to do impartial justice,” Jones said.
“There will be so many who will simply look at what I'm doing today and say it is a profile in courage,” Jones said on the Senate floor today. “It is not. It is simply a matter of right and wrong. Where doing right is not a courageous act — it is simply following your oath.”
Jones also said he’s very concerned about the precedent this impeachment trial will set, adding that the Senate does not “have to go forward with witnesses or review documents even when those witnesses have firsthand information”
But Jones also said he struggled with the House’s strategy and wishes they had done more to get the witnesses and documents they wanted.
What especially stood out to Jones was the President’s statement about article two.
“The President's statement that under the Constitution, we have Article II and I can do anything I want,” Jones said. “That seems to capture this President's belief about the presidency. That he has unbridled power, unchecked by Congress or the judiciary or anyone else. That view, dangerous as it is, explains the President’s actions toward Ukraine and Congress.”