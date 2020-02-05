Senate TV

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, said he will vote to convict in the impeachment of President Trump.

Romney said Trump is “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

He said what Trump did “was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values."

Romney added: "Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine.”