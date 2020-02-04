Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said on the Senate floor moments ago that he'll be voting to acquit President Trump.

He said the evidence presented by the House "doesn't raise to the high bar that the Founders set."

Senators, Thune said, can "debate the President's judgment" with his Ukraine dealings and even find his "actions inappropriate" but not vote to remove him from office.

He echoed McConnell's call to let the voters in the 2020 election decide if Trump should remain in office.