Impeachment trial of President Trump
Top Republican says senators can find Trump's "actions inappropriate" but not vote to remove him
Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said on the Senate floor moments ago that he'll be voting to acquit President Trump.
He said the evidence presented by the House "doesn't raise to the high bar that the Founders set."
Senators, Thune said, can "debate the President's judgment" with his Ukraine dealings and even find his "actions inappropriate" but not vote to remove him from office.
He echoed McConnell's call to let the voters in the 2020 election decide if Trump should remain in office.
Schumer: Decision to not have witnesses and documents at trial "fails the laugh test"
In brief remarks, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said this is first impeachment trial with "no witnesses" and "no documents." He added that Americans are "amazed" that Republicans rejected the call for witnesses and documents.
The decision to not introduce additional evidence "fails the laugh test," Schumer said.
He said that this refusal to get new evidence has led people to believe that the White House and Senate Republicans are "hiding the truth."
After just a few minutes of speaking, Schumer concluded, "That's all that should be said."
McConnell: "Our trial gave both sides a fair platform"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor this morning that "our trial gave both sides a fair platform."
He said the Senate was under "no obligation to hear new live testimony" during the trial "if it is not necessary to decide the case."
He pointed out that the House managers prosecuting the case "claimed dozens of the time" that their "evidence was overwhelming and incontrovertible."
McConnell said if the Democrats have "a case to make" against Trump's reelection "they should go out and make it" during the 2020 election campaign. He touted Trump's achievements as "remarkable."
He concluded "tomorrow we will vote" and called on the Senate to acquit President Trump.
Senator are speaking today on the floor during an open session. Tomorrow they will cast their final votes in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
McConnell: The framers wanted Congress to reach an "outcome that reflects the facts"
Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is kicking off Senate floor speeches on impeachment this morning.
He started his remarks by saying that the framers of the Constitution placed their trust in the Senate to be the more "sober" chamber of Congress.
McConnell said the framers "wanted us to take a deep breath" and reach an "outcome that reflects the facts."
"Tomorrow we'll know whether that trust was well placed," McConnell said, referencing tomorrow's final vote in the impeachment trial.
SOON: Senators explain their impeachment votes
Senators will continue to give speeches today explaining their reasoning on impeachment.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to speak from the Senate floor when it convenes at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address tonight
President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress tonight — the night before the Senate is scheduled to render its verdict on his impeachment trial.
About the speech: It is Trump's third official State of the Union address. Trump has used past addresses to highlight his administration's victories, target his political enemies and push forward on efforts to fulfill his vision for the country.
But Trump is expected tonight to underscore what his administration has done and what he claims Democrats have failed to do in the unique context of impeachment and election season.
Meanwhile, a handful of Republican senators said they hope Trump steers clear of impeachment talk during his address to the bipartisan audience.
Staunch ally Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said it would be "smart" to focus on other issues, encouraged Trump to be "positive" and posited that "most people" are ready to move on from impeachment.
"I hope he is, too, because I am," Graham said.
Here's what to expect today in the impeachment trial
Senators will continue to give speeches on the Senate floor today explaining their reasoning on impeachment.
One of the possible fence-crossers, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said on the Senate floor Monday evening that she would vote to acquit the President.
What to watch: A handful of senators in both parties have still not said whether they will vote to convict or acquit the President on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruct of Congress — that the House passed in December.
The House impeachment managers and President Trump's legal team made their closing arguments yesterday.
The final vote is on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Senate is poised to acquit Trump, as a conviction would require a two-thirds majority, but there still is some uncertainty over the margin of the vote — and whether any senators cross party lines.
Meanwhile, senators will have a chance today to explain their vote publicly on the Senate floor.
- House managers argue that Trump cannot be trusted: House Democrats are focusing part of their closing arguments in the Senate trial on their belief that President Trump is continuing to act inappropriately and will commit more misconduct in the future. "You can't trust this President to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can't. He will not change. And you know it," Rep. Adam Schiff said.
- Defense team urges senators to reject the articles: White House counsel Pat Cipollone urged senators to reject the articles of impeachment against Trump. Cipollone called for a bipartisan vote of acquittal for Trump that he said would "end the era of impeachment once and for all."
- Some senators are undecided: A handful of senators in both parties have still not said whether they will vote to convict or acquit the President on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that the House passed in December.
- Where Democratic leadership stands: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the defense team has not actually rebutted the House managers' case, though he did not guarantee that every Democrat will be united in voting to convict President Trump. Schumer argued that many Republicans agree with the managers’ case, even if they won’t say so publicly.