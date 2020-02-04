Impeachment trial of President Trump
Here's what to expect today in the impeachment trial
Senators will continue to give speeches on the Senate floor today explaining their reasoning on impeachment.
One of the possible fence-crossers, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said on the Senate floor Monday evening that she would vote to acquit the President.
What to watch: A handful of senators in both parties have still not said whether they will vote to convict or acquit the President on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruct of Congress — that the House passed in December.
Get caught up on the latest impeachment developments
The House impeachment managers and President Trump's legal team made their closing arguments yesterday.
The final vote is on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Senate is poised to acquit Trump, as a conviction would require a two-thirds majority, but there still is some uncertainty over the margin of the vote — and whether any senators cross party lines.
Meanwhile, senators will have a chance today to explain their vote publicly on the Senate floor.
In case you missed it, here's what happened yesterday in the trial:
- House managers argue that Trump cannot be trusted: House Democrats are focusing part of their closing arguments in the Senate trial on their belief that President Trump is continuing to act inappropriately and will commit more misconduct in the future. "You can't trust this President to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can't. He will not change. And you know it," Rep. Adam Schiff said.
- Defense team urges senators to reject the articles: White House counsel Pat Cipollone urged senators to reject the articles of impeachment against Trump. Cipollone called for a bipartisan vote of acquittal for Trump that he said would "end the era of impeachment once and for all."
- Some senators are undecided: A handful of senators in both parties have still not said whether they will vote to convict or acquit the President on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that the House passed in December.
- Where Democratic leadership stands: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the defense team has not actually rebutted the House managers' case, though he did not guarantee that every Democrat will be united in voting to convict President Trump. Schumer argued that many Republicans agree with the managers’ case, even if they won’t say so publicly.