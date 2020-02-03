Senate Republican Sens. Susan Collins (left) and Lisa Murkowski at the Senate impeachment trial on January 27. Sketch by Bill Hennessy

Several senators — including Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — have expressed a desire to speak on the Senate floor before casting their final votes.

Those interested senators will get their chance between today and Wednesday to go to the floor and speak about their views related to the trial and the decisions they're going to make related to that vote.

One thing to note: Senators cannot speak while the trial is in session. But they can go to the floor and make public statements about their views after the closing arguments have wrapped.

The Senate is expected to hold the final impeachment vote to acquit President Trump at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.