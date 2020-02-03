Impeachment trial of President Trump
Senators will have a chance to speak about the trial today
Several senators — including Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — have expressed a desire to speak on the Senate floor before casting their final votes.
Those interested senators will get their chance between today and Wednesday to go to the floor and speak about their views related to the trial and the decisions they're going to make related to that vote.
One thing to note: Senators cannot speak while the trial is in session. But they can go to the floor and make public statements about their views after the closing arguments have wrapped.
The Senate is expected to hold the final impeachment vote to acquit President Trump at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Pelosi and Trump haven’t spoken in months
As he delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Trump will cross paths with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time in months.
According to a Pelosi spokesman, the two have not spoken since the Oct. 16 meeting where Trump insulted Pelosi, including by calling her a “third-grade politician,” before she and other top Democrats walked out and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.” That meeting was supposed to be about Syria.
The lack of communication comes amid Trump’s impeachment proceedings but is all the more remarkable given the number of high-profile events that have impacted the US during that time, including the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, and an ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Trump said Sunday he will likely have a difficult time working with Democrats after his expected acquittal vote.
“I'd like to, but it's pretty hard when you think about it, because it’s been — I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred," Trump told Fox News.
OMB filing reveals Trump was involved in discussions on Ukraine aid as early as June
The Department of Justice revealed in a court filing late Friday that it has two dozen emails related to the President Trump's involvement in the withholding of millions in security assistance to Ukraine — a disclosure that came just hours after the Senate voted against subpoenaing additional documents and witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, paving the way for his acquittal.
The filing, released near midnight Friday, marks the first official acknowledgment from the Trump administration that emails about the President's thinking related to the aid exist, and that he was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June.
The administration is still blocking those emails from the public and has successfully kept them from Congress.
A lawyer with the Office of Management and Budget wrote to the court that 24 emails between June and September 2019 — including an internal discussion among DOD officials called "POTUS follow-up" on June 24 — should stay confidential because the emails describe "communications by either the President, the Vice President, or the President's immediate advisors regarding Presidential decision-making about the scope, duration, and purpose of the hold on military assistance to Ukraine."
Some context: Trump's decision to withhold nearly $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine as he pressed the country to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential 2020 general election rival, are at the center of the President's impeachment trial.
Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.
Get caught up on the latest impeachment developments
The Senate approved a resolution Friday outlining how the rest of the trial will play out after lawmakers narrowly voted down a motion that called for witnesses and documents.
Later this morning, President Trump's defense team and House prosecutors will give closing arguments.
Here's what happened late last week in the trial:
- Vote to have witnesses fails: The Senate voted down a motion Friday evening to compel witnesses and documents at the impeachment trial. The final vote was 49-51 to defeat the motion. Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney voted with the senators who caucus with the Democrats in support of the motion.
- Trump's acquittal: The Senate will vote Wednesday on the articles of impeachment at 4 p.m. ET. They will almost certainly vote to acquit Trump. Republican senators said Friday night that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had no choice but to cut the deal for the Wednesday vote. That's because, the senators said, Democrats could have used their power under the rules to drag it out past the State of the Union. And Democrats had no desire to let Trump be cleared by the time of the Tuesday SOTU as the White House wanted, according to senators from both parties.
- Pelosi calls Republican senators "accomplices to the President's cover-up": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that Republicans' vote against witnesses and documents "makes them accomplices to the President's cover-up."
- Marie Yovanovitch retires: Former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has retired, according to a senior State Department official Friday. It is unclear when she retired, but the official said it was sometime in the last two weeks. Yovanovitch was a career foreign service officer for more than 30 years, who was pulled from her post as Ambassador to Ukraine at the order of the President. Yovanovitch is the fourth top State Department official who has departed in the wake of the Ukraine impeachment inquiry.