Key GOP senator: "I would concur" Trump’s actions inappropriate

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Key GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski was asked today if she agreed with Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander that President Trump’s conduct was inappropriate.

Here's how she responded:

“I would concur," she said.

Murkowski also said “yes” she made up her mind on whether to acquit, but declined to comment.

More on Alexander's comments: The Tennessee Republican said he believes President Trump acted improperly and crossed a line in the Ukraine scandal but said the President's actions are "a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors."