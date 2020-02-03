Impeachment trial of President Trump
Key GOP senator: "I would concur" Trump’s actions inappropriate
Key GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski was asked today if she agreed with Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander that President Trump’s conduct was inappropriate.
Here's how she responded:
“I would concur," she said.
Murkowski also said “yes” she made up her mind on whether to acquit, but declined to comment.
More on Alexander's comments: The Tennessee Republican said he believes President Trump acted improperly and crossed a line in the Ukraine scandal but said the President's actions are "a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors."
House manager tells Senate: "Your duty demands you convict President Trump"
The House managers are delivering their closing arguments in President's Trump's impeachment trial.
Rep. Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado, is speaking first for the House managers.
"Today you have a duty to perform, with fidelity, not without a sense of surrounding dangers, but also not without hope," Crow said. "I submit to you on behalf of the House of Representatives that your duty demands you convict President Trump."
He called impeachment an "extraordinary remedy" and "a tool only to be used in rare instances of grave misconduct."
The House managers have up to two hours to make their presentation.
Democratic senator says he's still undecided on how he will vote in the trial
n. Doug Jones, a Democrat from a state President Trump won in 2016, said he is still undecided about how he will vote on Wednesday to convict or acquit Trump.
"I'm getting there," the Alabama Democrat told reporters. "I'm going through all my notes. I'm going through everything, and I really do want to hear the arguments and some conversations from colleagues."
The impeachment trial has resumed
The Senate is back in session. We're expecting House managers and the President's defense team to deliver their closing arguments today.
After the closing arguments, senators will have roughly two days to be able to explain their vote publicly on the Senate floor, a welcome chance for many senators who have been barred from speaking in the Senate for the duration of the trial.
House impeachment managers will have one more chance to argue their case
Today's closing argument will give the House impeachment managers one more chance to argue to senators — and perhaps more importantly, explain to the public — their case that the President withheld a White House meeting and $400 million in security aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, the House's lead impeachment manager, has not said how he will respond to the Senate's decision not to call in former national security adviser John Bolton, even after allegations emerged in his draft book manuscript that Trump told him the aid to Ukraine was conditioned on the investigations.
Schiff sought Bolton's testimony in the House impeachment inquiry last year, though he did not pursue a subpoena after Bolton's lawyer threatened to take it to court. Schiff was coy on Sunday about whether he will pursue Bolton again.
"I don't want to comment to this point on what our plans may or may not be with respect to John Bolton, but I will say this: whether it's before — in testimony before the House — or it's in his book or it's in one form or another, the truth will come out, will continue to come out," Schiff said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
Here's what to expect at the impeachment trial today
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resumes at 11 a.m. ET today.
Here's how the day will play out:
- Opening arguments: When the Senate impeachment trial gavels in, the House managers will go first for closing arguments, according to a GOP aide. They will have up to two hours. Followed by the President's defense team, who will then have up to two hours.
- Senators could take a break: A lunch break is likely after the House managers finish their arguments and before defense counsel starts theirs, but this is not locked in.
- Senators have a chance to speak: After closing arguments wrap up, the Senate will reconvene in legislative session, which means the floor will be open to senators starting late this afternoon for impeachment speeches.
About the final vote: The impeachment trial will resume Wednesday when senators will vote on the two articles of impeachment.
Senators will have a chance to speak about the trial today
Several senators — including Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — have expressed a desire to speak on the Senate floor before casting their final votes.
Those interested senators will get their chance between today and Wednesday to go to the floor and speak about their views related to the trial and the decisions they're going to make related to that vote.
One thing to note: Senators cannot speak while the trial is in session. But they can go to the floor and make public statements about their views after the closing arguments have wrapped.
The Senate is expected to hold the final impeachment vote to acquit President Trump at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Pelosi and Trump haven’t spoken in months
As he delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Trump will cross paths with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time in months.
According to a Pelosi spokesman, the two have not spoken since the Oct. 16 meeting where Trump insulted Pelosi, including by calling her a “third-grade politician,” before she and other top Democrats walked out and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.” That meeting was supposed to be about Syria.
The lack of communication comes amid Trump’s impeachment proceedings but is all the more remarkable given the number of high-profile events that have impacted the US during that time, including the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, and an ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Trump said Sunday he will likely have a difficult time working with Democrats after his expected acquittal vote.
“I'd like to, but it's pretty hard when you think about it, because it’s been — I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred," Trump told Fox News.
OMB filing reveals Trump was involved in discussions on Ukraine aid as early as June
The Department of Justice revealed in a court filing late Friday that it has two dozen emails related to the President Trump's involvement in the withholding of millions in security assistance to Ukraine — a disclosure that came just hours after the Senate voted against subpoenaing additional documents and witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, paving the way for his acquittal.
The filing, released near midnight Friday, marks the first official acknowledgment from the Trump administration that emails about the President's thinking related to the aid exist, and that he was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June.
The administration is still blocking those emails from the public and has successfully kept them from Congress.
A lawyer with the Office of Management and Budget wrote to the court that 24 emails between June and September 2019 — including an internal discussion among DOD officials called "POTUS follow-up" on June 24 — should stay confidential because the emails describe "communications by either the President, the Vice President, or the President's immediate advisors regarding Presidential decision-making about the scope, duration, and purpose of the hold on military assistance to Ukraine."
Some context: Trump's decision to withhold nearly $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine as he pressed the country to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential 2020 general election rival, are at the center of the President's impeachment trial.
Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.